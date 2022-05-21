ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2532 Highland Ave

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Bedroom- Renovated !! Heat Included! Newly Renovated! - This property features elegantly remodeled one and two bedroom apartment homes with spacious kitchen and living area. The high ceiling, and hardwood flooring...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

553 Boal St

Smaller 1 Bedroom In Liberty Hill (near OTR) - Liberty Hill, Near Over the Rhine, Smaller 1 Bedroom, 1st Floor, Heat Included, Tenant Pays Electric, Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Laundry on Premises and Shared Courtyard. Street Parking. NO CENTRAL AIR. Must pass background credit check visit symphonypm.com to apply Effective/available 6/1/22 $750.00/security/Rent + electric only.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

8481 Beech Ave

Kenwood: Gorgeous One Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit is available now! We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1313-1315 Main St

Top Floor OTR 2-Room Efficiency - Unit #10 is an oversized, top floor efficiency in a key location with a short walking distance to Rosedale, Jack Brown's, Ziegler Park and Collective Espresso!. A communal courtyard greets you past the gated entry and holds the door to the building. This studio...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4049 Reading Rd 52

Avon Fields Apartment Complex - Property Id: 223008. One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 4049 Reading Rd. Newly renovated with a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, balcony view, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $675 with $675 deposit.
READING, OH
thexunewswire.com

3011/3013 Park Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, I bathroom apartment. Street parking available. Tenant is responsible for power and gas accounts. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided with rental. Wood floors throughout and tile in the bathroom. New updated white kitchen cabinets. 3011 Park Ave Unit 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

773 Kingston Dr

3 Bedroom Home in Edgewood, KY - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath quad-level home located in Edgewood, KY. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with bath, tiered deck with wooded view, built in 2 car garage. Close to interstate, shopping,...
EDGEWOOD, KY
thexunewswire.com

2668 Queen City Ave.

WESTWOOD- 2 BEDROOM 1BATH CAPE COD W/ UPDATED FLOORING & KITCHEN - Adorable cape cod features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite countertops, farm style sink, stainless appliances and updated cabinetry, Relax or entertain on you front porch or lovely terraced backyard. Location. 2668 Queen City Ave.,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2642 Harrison Ave 21

Four Lanterns Apartment Complex - Property Id: 865081. Under new ownership! Four Lanterns Apartment Complex now has a one bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in Westwood at 2642 Harrison Ave. Completely renovated unit with new flooring throughout, newer appliances, cabinets and countertops in kitchen. Secure building with balcony/patio view, off-street parking and on-site coin operated laundry facility. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $650 with a $650 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1414-16 Walnut St

Top-Floor OTR 2-Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Unit 4F spans the entire top floor of the building, offering hardwood floors throughout, 1 1/2 bath with ceramic tile, ceiling fans, central heat/AC and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The living room is spacious and charming with historical exposed brick and a bar leading into the kitchen. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and a private deck adds to the unit's great amenities!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

24 E Street South,

24 E St South Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, a spacious bedroom, central air, w/d hookup (stack in unit), and has on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

350 Ross Avenue,

**Move in Special** 350 Ross Ave Unit C 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Move in with full deposit and $100 rent**. Apply today for our newly renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, quarts countertops, stainless appliances, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, a stack unit washer and dryer, a full shared basement with storage, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

1605 Broadway St

Nice 1 BD with heat included - Liberty Hill near Over the Rhine, 1 Bedroom, 3rd Floor, Heat Included, New Ceramic Tile Though-out and Community Patio. NO VOUCHERS, NO DOGS. Visit symphonypm.com to apply. $715.00 security/rent + electric only (effective 6/1/22). NO Central HVAC, tenant provide own AC. No Dogs...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

374 Glen Oaks Dr

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath could be yours if you apply today! Located in Delhi area. Generous yard space, off-street parking with one car garage. Easy to clean hardwood floors. Full basement with W/D hookup. Conveniently located near shopping center and numerous restaurant. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/374-glen-oaks-dr-cincinnati-oh/903733. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2148-2154 St. James Ave

East Walnut Hills: Stunning Studio Unit Available! Totally Renovated! - Darling Studio close to downtown Cincinnati!. This apartment has an open layout and a full kitchen. $825 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your heat, water, sewage, electricity, and trash. Tenants pay for WiFI.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1970 Connecticut Ave

Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in College Hill - Very nice 2 bedroom apartment in a duplex in College Hill. Separate entrance. Kitchen equipped with stove and refrigerator and lots of cabinet space. Resident pays for gas and electric. Separate heat and hot water. Owner pays water and sewer. Off street parking. WeybridgeRealty.com. 513-407-8069 Ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

7750 Greenland Pl 2

Spacious two bed two bath, genuine hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, on site maintenance, on site laundry, equipped kitchen, large dining room, electronic security surveilance system fenced in yard great views, near bus line and all interstates. First more rental information contact Ms Z at 513-761-3433. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7750-greenland-pl-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/903514.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

224 Cleveland Avenue,

224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This very spacious 4BR/2.5BA beauty has a porch, yard, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, a family room, hardwood and tile flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a partial basement, and has off street parking!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Top Cincinnati Summer Church Festivals for Beer, Rides and Light Gambling

As fish frys are synonymous with the Lenten season in Cincinnati, so too are church fairs with summer. These Cincinnati-area fests are full of carnival rides, games, live music, funnel cake, beer and even light gambling, all to benefit each religious institution. Here are some of our favorites. The Catholic...
CINCINNATI, OH

