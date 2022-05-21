Officers find suspicious tube capped with fuse during traffic stop in Hurricane

St. George — Beecher Walker Architects of Holladay, Utah, is pleased to name four new partners at the firm and also new Senior Associates. Beecher Walker was established in 1998 by founding Principals Jory Walker and Lyle Beecher and has been a leading commercial architecture firm in the Mountain West ever since. “We would not be where we are today without the skill and dedication of our entire team, but certain individuals have really made an indelible imprint on our firm and we wanted to acknowledge and reward both their dedication and performance over the years,” says Jory Walker, Principal, President, Beecher Walker. And years with the company they have in spades. The new full partners are Anthony Lyman (21 years), Gary Gowers (22 years), Ryan Griffiths (18 years), and Jill Howells Blayden (18 years). In addition, the firm has also named four Senior Associates: David Morris (12 years), Brad Beecher (12 years), Chad Beus (8 years), Dustin Glazer (6 years). “We are fortunate our firm has continued to thrive all these years and we want to make sure it is positioned well to continue to prosper and serve our current and future clients to the utmost in the years to come,” commented Walker. New partner Anthony Lyman added, “There have always been many opportunities for advancement and personal growth throughout my years at Beecher Walker, and there will continue to be for both current and future employees that are eager to take on challenges and responsibilities necessary for the success of the firm and employees alike.”

HOLLADAY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO