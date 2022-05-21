VIDEO: Tourists Take Selfie With Bear Before Backing Away

Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

Some young hikers showed admirable discretion when they backed away from an approaching black bear without posing for selfies. Well, not for too long, anyway.

The events filmed were in early August of this year, when a few young hikers decided to take to the trails of Olympic National Park in Washington. One of the young women noticed the bear and, of course, got a nice shot of herself with it coming up toward the bridge. But then, once it gets close enough, they show the proper deference and hightail it out of there.

They do remember to walk away from the bear, though some do show their backs. One of them starts running before another reminds them not to run because the bear might give chase.

The bear looks like it could be an adolescent, which could have made this an especially dangerous situation for the youths. Still, from the video, it appears no angry mother materialized.

If you ever find yourself in an unexpected bear encounter, remember to make a lot of noise and to walk slowly backward. And if you should ever, God forbid, find yourself under a bear attack, check out our guide to how to survive such an event. To be clear, we mean you should check it out before you get attacked, not while being attacked.

See the whole video below!