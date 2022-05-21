ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Tourists Take Selfie With Bear Before Backing Away

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L7Zn_0flszgnW00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

Some young hikers showed admirable discretion when they backed away from an approaching black bear without posing for selfies. Well, not for too long, anyway.

The events filmed were in early August of this year, when a few young hikers decided to take to the trails of Olympic National Park in Washington. One of the young women noticed the bear and, of course, got a nice shot of herself with it coming up toward the bridge. But then, once it gets close enough, they show the proper deference and hightail it out of there.

They do remember to walk away from the bear, though some do show their backs. One of them starts running before another reminds them not to run because the bear might give chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDu2y_0flszgnW00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

The bear looks like it could be an adolescent, which could have made this an especially dangerous situation for the youths. Still, from the video, it appears no angry mother materialized.

If you ever find yourself in an unexpected bear encounter, remember to make a lot of noise and to walk slowly backward. And if you should ever, God forbid, find yourself under a bear attack, check out our guide to how to survive such an event. To be clear, we mean you should check it out before you get attacked, not while being attacked.

See the whole video below!

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Epic Black Bear Battle Now Going VIRAL

What you are witnessing here, is an ass-kicking. One of the two bears clearly gets the upper hand and the other, on the bottom, spends the entire fight trying to defend himself. BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely's Mill...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Selfies#Olympic National Park#Black Bear#Animals
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Couple Shouts As Bear Takes Off Toward Unsuspecting Hikers

A grizzly bear in Glacier National Park rushed a group of hikers in a very dramatic video taken last summer. Dulé Krivdich and his wife were hiking near Hidden Lake when they looked down from a ridge and saw a large grizzly bear emerge from the tree line and begin loping down the trail. The excitement of seeing a grizzly from a safe vantage turned to fear when they realized that there was a group of hikers coming up the trail a few hundred yards away from the bear and neither the bear nor the hikers were aware of one another.
ANIMALS
103GBF

Simple Trick to Keep Wasps and Bees Away from Your Yard

If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them. I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska

Nightmare fuel right there. I mean, there’s nothing worse than shooting a nice animal, proud and happy with the hunt and then a big ol’ bear comes along and changes that moment, scaring the ever-living shit right out of ya, and on top of it, stealing your kill. This video is out of Bear Mountain, near Sitka, Alaska, and it’s short, but it captures that awful hunting scenario. The man begins yelling at the bear, who at the beginning of […] The post Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
377
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy