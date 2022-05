It is challenging enough finding an affordable apartment to rent in LA. It’s even harder to find one that is both affordable and has a refrigerator. But why?. LA Times staff writer Liam Dillon wrote about the phenomenon and says that it is more than just an anecdote, and he found statistics to back it up. Through a census analysis, Dillon says, “they found in California, fewer apartments come with refrigerators than anywhere else in the country.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO