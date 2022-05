In a world of algorithms and big data, it seems as though we can find the perfect answer to everything through numbers and analytics. Idaho Falls has been the beneficiary of this trend as its key performance statistics—low unemployment, low cost of living and low crime—continue to place it high on the national “best places” radar. Such recognition includes “Top 100 Places to Live” from Livability, Wallethub’s “Best Small Cities to Start a Business” and even “Best Performing Small City in America” by the Milken Institute in 2021.

