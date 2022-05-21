ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Theatre seeks teens for travelling show

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced that it is looking for area actors between the ages of 14 and 19 to take part in their 2022 Summer Travelling Show. This will be the second year of the Theatre’s summer program for teens after completing its successful inaugural year in 2021 with...

observer-me.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Want to tour a 'haunted' Maine lighthouse?

The Maine coastline is famous for the lighthouses that dot the rugged shore, but keeping them in ship-shape condition is no small task. On any given Tuesday, if the seas are obliging, volunteers from The Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse take a 20-minute boat ride from Biddeford Pool to Wood Island, where they've been working since 2003 to restore the lighthouse and keeper's home.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Sessions of the Essentials of College Planning

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free individualized sessions, Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held online Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. and noon; 10...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Q97.9

Get Your Thrift On At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

NAMI Maine launches online mental health resource database

HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine announces the launch of a new online mental health resource database, now available on the organization’s website. Searchable by Maine county, service type, or organization name, this new database includes over 250 Maine-based mental health resources. The new database is partially an outgrowth of...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

A cluster of Dover-Foxcroft businesses have closed or changed ownership in recent weeks

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Multiple businesses in Dover-Foxcroft have closed or announced changes in ownership in the past month. Last week downtown restaurant Charlie’s announced it was closing. On the same day, the owners of convenience store Fox Brook Variety, located less than a mile away, announced they had sold the business after 30 years in the family and will close at the end of June.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
94.3 WCYY

Mainers Rank The Best Fried Clams Along Route 1 Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

We're all well aware that Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, but the official start to when "the hounds are released" and Maine -- especially Coastal Maine -- is flooded with tourists pretty much all the way through Labor Day Weekend. People from away come from near and far to take in all things Vacationland -- the amazing beaches, the gorgeous lighthouses, and the insanely delicious food.
101.9 The Rock

If You Bought Jif Peanut Butter in Maine, Check Your Jars – Mine Was Recalled

I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

The 5 disease-carrying ticks you can find in Maine

(BDN) -- As tick populations increase across Maine, tick-borne diseases have become a public health issue in the state. Of the 15 species of ticks found in Maine, five of them pose very serious health threats to people. The five disease-carrying ticks in Maine are the deer tick, the dog...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews battle large fire in Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Update 10:30 p.m.:. A dispatcher from Lincoln County told NEWS CENTER Maine between eight and 10 fire departments are fighting this blaze at the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn. The first calls came in just after 9 p.m., officials said. Below are weather radar images that...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine CDC director says pandemic is not over

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We met up with Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, Sunday at the Colby College graduation. When asked about the latest COVID numbers in our state, he says the pandemic is not over. “As you think about where we go next in the...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

SeDoMoCha plants 20 fruit trees

DOVER-FOXCROFT – This was an exciting week at the SeDoMoCha School thanks to the organizations ReTreeUs and Maine Community Foundation. Grade 3 students helped prepare the school grounds for 20 fruit trees. Students learned about composting (including fungi, bacteria, and invertebrates) and how to space the trees apart. Then students went to work to prepare the ground for when the trees are delivered in the fall. We are eagerly awaiting plum, peach, pear, and apple trees.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
WMTW

Owners of Boothbay Harbor Inn destroyed by fire vow to rebuild

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Less than 24 hours after flames tore through their Boothbay Harbor hotel, the owners of the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn are vowing to rebuild. “It was our American dream. We are not going to give up,” said Andrei Elizacov. Elizacov and his wife Larissa...
CBS Boston

Maine K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down girl

BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
BREMEN, ME
observer-me.com

MCI’s Lidia Gomez Carrera wins girls’ state singles tennis title

LEWISTON – Lidia Gomez Carrera grew up playing junior tennis in her native Spain, but the senior international student at Maine Central Institute knew little of the other three semifinalists who gathered at Bates College in Lewiston on Monday to crown the state’s 2022 Maine Principals’ Association girls’ singles titlist.
GUILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decrease. The Maine CDC says 205 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday. 22 people are in critical care, that’s down five. One person remains on a ventilator. More than 1,700 new...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (May 2 – 22)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the month of May 2022. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited. Man Summonsed for Criminal Speed in Grand Isle. On May 17, Trooper Desrosier was conducting...

