Bowie, MD

Baysox Hammer Yard Goats to Break Losing Skid

By Bowie Baysox Staff
 4 days ago
Bowie snapped its seven-game losing streak in front of a packed crowd of 9,658 Baysox fans on Friday evening, taking down the Hartford Yard Goats 10-3. The crowd wasn’t the only thing that was packed as the Baysox put on an action-packed offensive effort, racking a homestand-high eleven hits. In both...

8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts Returning in June

Bello Machre has announced the return of its annual Every Step Counts Walk – Bike – 5K Run on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8 am-12 pm! This year there will be two locations for the Walk / Bike: Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland, and Manchester Valley High School in Manchester, Maryland. The 5K Run is offered exclusively at the AACC location in 2022.
MANCHESTER, MD
The Yacht Club with Meredith Marx to Debut on WNAV This Sunday

BMSC Media’s WNAV is proud to announce the addition of “The Yacht Club” hosted by Meredith Marx to the station starting Sunday, May 22. Marx, a well-known staple of Baltimore area radio, brings her show dedicated to the smooth sounds of the 70s and 80s to the station after establishing the show over the past 3 years at 89.7 WTMD in Towson, MD. Focusing on music from 1970 to 1991, The Yacht Club plays songs that you haven’t heard in years. Songs that make you laugh make you remember and maybe shed a tear. She digs deep every week to pull the songs that you normally won’t hear anywhere else. Marx says that The Yacht Club is like a weekly cruise back to the ’70s and ’80s, “We aren’t just ‘Yacht Rock’ although there is a lot mixed in.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Music Festivals, Pride Festival, and Arts Week On Tap for June 2022

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has come out with this fantastic list of June events for those of us who are staying local as the summer of 2022 kicks off!. Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for welcoming summer. Travel is back, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is encouraging everyone to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their own unique Chesapeake Bay Adventure. On land, events abound, including the largest Pride and Juneteenth parades in Maryland. The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome the class of 2026 on Induction Day (I-Day), and athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world will converge at the USA BMX East Coast Nationals in Severn, and the Race Across America finish line at Annapolis City Dock.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Free Bird! Annapolis and Bird Un-Restrict Some Communities

After being questioned about preventing the new Bird scooters and bikes in some communities, it seems the City of Annapolis has revised the maps and authorized Bird to un-restrict previously restricted communities. Last week, the communities of Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, Bay Ridge Gardens, and Woodside Gardens were restricted along...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Local Business Spotlight: Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care

When you have an innate love for animals, a large dose of compassion, and a great idea, you graduate school and start Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care. And that is exactly what Alexandra Trasatti did after graduating college. Sailor is her beloved pooch, and her love of him has boiled over to pooches across the region. If you need someone to walk your pup while at work or stay over while you are on vacation, Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care has you covered. She can even pop by your house and run them to a vet or grooming appointment!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
4 Masked and Armed Suspects Carjack Severn Man in Own Driveway

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn. As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects approached wearing ski masks and all dark clothing. At least two suspects were armed with handguns; they banged on the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to get out of the car.
SEVERN, MD
