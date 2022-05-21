Baysox Hammer Yard Goats to Break Losing Skid

Bowie snapped its seven-game losing streak in front of a packed crowd of 9,658 Baysox fans on Friday evening, taking down the Hartford Yard Goats 10-3. The crowd wasn’t the only thing that was packed as the Baysox put on an action-packed offensive effort, racking a homestand-high eleven hits. In both...
Unable to pick themselves up from a tough opening to their 12-game homestand, The Bowie Baysox came up short in a 7-1 loss against the Erie SeaWolves to open their six-game series at home on Tuesday. In what felt more like a home run derby, Bowie gave up five home runs, including three in one inning.
First, they were late because of the rain. Then they were coming, Then they were not. But finally, the Blue Angels roared into the skies over Annapolis for a practice run in advance of the official flight demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, May 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm. In case you...
The Tour de Talbot was borne out of the pandemic and originated as the Tour de Quarantine. But now, in its third year, it is a force to be reckoned with that is doing great things for Talbot County!. Heather Grant is the brainchild of the ride, and today, we...
You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
Bello Machre has announced the return of its annual Every Step Counts Walk – Bike – 5K Run on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8 am-12 pm! This year there will be two locations for the Walk / Bike: Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland, and Manchester Valley High School in Manchester, Maryland. The 5K Run is offered exclusively at the AACC location in 2022.
It’s a breath of fresh air to see Annapolis becoming more accepting of everyone! Sure we have some work to do, but this is a big step. Annapolis Pride! has been around for four years and has grown by leaps and bounds! And despite COVID, we are primed to celebrate on June 4th with the 2nd Annual Pride Parade and Festival!
BMSC Media’s WNAV is proud to announce the addition of “The Yacht Club” hosted by Meredith Marx to the station starting Sunday, May 22. Marx, a well-known staple of Baltimore area radio, brings her show dedicated to the smooth sounds of the 70s and 80s to the station after establishing the show over the past 3 years at 89.7 WTMD in Towson, MD. Focusing on music from 1970 to 1991, The Yacht Club plays songs that you haven’t heard in years. Songs that make you laugh make you remember and maybe shed a tear. She digs deep every week to pull the songs that you normally won’t hear anywhere else. Marx says that The Yacht Club is like a weekly cruise back to the ’70s and ’80s, “We aren’t just ‘Yacht Rock’ although there is a lot mixed in.”
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash this afternoon that sent a Severna Park man to the hospital and killed a motorcyclist. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to MD Route 2 (Ritchie Highway) southbound and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a multi-vehicle crash.
The US Lighthouse Society and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are pleased to announce the 2022 dates for the iconic Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse tours. The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark and one of only ten lighthouses in the country to be bestowed this honor. Built in 1875, it is arguably the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland.
Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has come out with this fantastic list of June events for those of us who are staying local as the summer of 2022 kicks off!. Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for welcoming summer. Travel is back, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is encouraging everyone to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their own unique Chesapeake Bay Adventure. On land, events abound, including the largest Pride and Juneteenth parades in Maryland. The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome the class of 2026 on Induction Day (I-Day), and athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world will converge at the USA BMX East Coast Nationals in Severn, and the Race Across America finish line at Annapolis City Dock.
After being questioned about preventing the new Bird scooters and bikes in some communities, it seems the City of Annapolis has revised the maps and authorized Bird to un-restrict previously restricted communities. Last week, the communities of Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, Bay Ridge Gardens, and Woodside Gardens were restricted along...
Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 16th to August 18th a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at our McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.
When you have an innate love for animals, a large dose of compassion, and a great idea, you graduate school and start Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care. And that is exactly what Alexandra Trasatti did after graduating college. Sailor is her beloved pooch, and her love of him has boiled over to pooches across the region. If you need someone to walk your pup while at work or stay over while you are on vacation, Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care has you covered. She can even pop by your house and run them to a vet or grooming appointment!
On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn. As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects approached wearing ski masks and all dark clothing. At least two suspects were armed with handguns; they banged on the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to get out of the car.
With vehicle travel nearing pre-pandemic levels and the start of the summer travel season approaching, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) recommends that drivers check their vehicles’ essential systems to prevent mechanical breakdowns. A simple “Five-Minute Walkaround” can potentially save hundreds or thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs.
The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
In partnership with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Scenic Rivers Land Trust celebrated the 17th Walk for the Woods at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The annual day of guided hikes promotes the joy of protected land, families exploring...
The Classic Theatre of Maryland has announced that Steve Dorff, a Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee will be a guest artist for two very special shows in May. The chance to see Steve in such an intimate venue is rare indeed and tickets are limited!. Inducted into the prestigious Songwriter’s...
