Rock Bridge girls soccer wins district title

The Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle track and field teams competed in the Class 5 Sectional 2 meet Monday in Mexico, Mo. Columbia athletes competed to qualify for the state championships, which will take place Friday and Saturday. Here’s how the three Columbia Public Schools did:. Bruins dominate all-around...
Tolton baseball will continue postseason play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3 sectional round. The Trailblazers will take on Hermann at Hermann City Park. The Bearcats won the Class 3 District 8 championship. As the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament, Tolton defeated North...
Missouri shortstop Josh Day became the first Tiger to earn all-conference honors since 2019 on Monday, when the league announced he received second-team All-SEC honors. Day is the first MU baseball player to receive the distinction since TJ Sikkema three years ago. He is the first shortstop to get an all-conference nod since Tigers standout Ian Kinsler in 2003.
Missouri football received a commitment from junior college cornerback Les “LJ” Hewitt on Sunday night. Hewitt is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound DB out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. Although he’s currently listed as a 2023 prospect, he’s expected to reclassify to 2022 and have four seasons to play three, PowerMizzou reported.
Terry Thomas Rudd, 75, of Columbia, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Clifford and Doris (Boulware) Rudd. Terry graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis and attended college...
The Smithton Middle School cafeteria buzzed with excitement as eighth graders celebrated their last day of school Tuesday. Students wearing plastic flower leis with brightly painted faces eagerly awaited pizza from a line of teachers. While dishing out the pizza, teacher Alisha Long was interrupted by a surprise announcement from...
It was one of those weeks in April where it felt like spring would never come. But on that Friday, the sun came out, and the afternoon turned warm and breezy. At Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Jen McIntyre’s kindergartners got their turn at the school’s new hammock forest. They walked from their classroom, carrying copies of Dr. Seuss or another picture book, to a grassy area with red, blue and gray nylon hammocks hanging from 20 wooden poles.
We’re excited Missourians will soon be able to view a special mural and quilt created in honor of our state’s bicentennial. The Missouri Bicentennial Mural will be dedicated June 23 and will be on permanent public display inside the Truman State Office Building. As we recently reported, the...
Florence Cary Mueller, 93, of Columbia died May 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Robert Kistler Murray, 84, of Columbia died May 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Terry Thomas Rudd, 75, of Columbia died May 22, 2022. Arrangements are...
VERSAILLES — Rural health care in Missouri needs help. From lack of access to lack of specialists, many patients who depend on rural health care face disadvantages to receiving the care they need. “Access is one of the biggest problems,” Amanda Shipp, a doctor at Capital Region Physicians in...
The developer of Lakeside Ashland hopes for a soft opening for Fourth of July weekend despite continuing concerns from Boone County neighbors to the development. The main concern for the neighbors is the projected traffic from those going to the outside entertainment venue once it opens. Both the residents and...
If a resident approaches First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler on the street, they will be handed a pamphlet that reads “22 Ways to Step Into the Housing Crisis in 2022.”. Fowler said she will ask those who take the pamphlet to do three things. “You read it today, in...
Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library made state history Monday, becoming the first library staff to unionize in Missouri. The results of the vote showed 101 employees in favor of unionizing to 55 opposed, for 65% approval, per the Missouri State Board of Mediation. The approval of the motion to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited was acknowledged in a news release from the Daniel Boone Regional Library early Monday.
The City of Columbia Historic Preservation Commission is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Most Notable Properties program. Selected homes will be recognized for their contributions to the history of Columbia. The Historic Preservation Commission Most Notable Properties designation is open to properties over 50 years old, located within the...
Across the U.S. and other countries, people have been tearing down statues commemorating people like Christopher Columbus or slave holders and Civil War generals. But, I think that people don’t fully understand these monuments, and we need to inform people about who built them and why. If we convince the city of Columbia to team up with organizations like the State Historical Society, we can better inform people about these monuments.
An adult male was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the 4400 block of W. Bellview Drive. Boone County Sheriff's Office said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. When deputies arrived at the scene around 2:45 a.m., they discovered...
The Boone County Circuit Court ordered Monday the extradition of the suspect arrested in connection with the bomb threat made in a day care in Columbia. Alexzander Scott Green, 25, was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kansas, on Thursday for charges related to the threat made at the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man who posted Snapchat photos and videos in which he possessed various illegal firearms and controlled substances pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Chauncey Erin Howard, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing...
Today, a gallon of gas in Columbia hit $4.49 per gallon. As a local consumer, I have a couple of observations: First, within a 24-hour period, all of the retailers who sell gas will have acted in a collusive manner to “settle” on the same exact price — within a penny or two.
