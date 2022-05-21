Rock Bridge girls soccer wins district title

Across the U.S. and other countries, people have been tearing down statues commemorating people like Christopher Columbus or slave holders and Civil War generals. But, I think that people don’t fully understand these monuments, and we need to inform people about who built them and why. If we convince the city of Columbia to team up with organizations like the State Historical Society, we can better inform people about these monuments.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO