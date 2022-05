A grant from the state of Illinois will revitalize Arts Alley in the heart of downtown Rock Island into a vibrant focal point for arts and culture. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $267,000 to the city of Rock Island and the Quad Cities Chamber for the renovation of the alley, 1719 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The grant adds to $534,000 raised in funding for the project with support from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, Quad City Arts, Rauch Family Foundation, Rock Island Arts Guild and Rock Island Community Foundation. Additional matching funds will come from the city’s downtown TIF district, which has a balance of $1.5 million.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO