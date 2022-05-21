ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genetic investigation of syndromic forms of obesity

By Laura Machado Lara Carvalho
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Background: Syndromic obesity (SO) refers to obesity with additional phenotypes, including intellectual disability (ID)/developmental delay (DD), dysmorphic features, or organ-specific abnormalities. SO is rare, has high phenotypic variability, and frequently follows a monogenic pattern of inheritance. However, the genetic etiology of most cases of...

