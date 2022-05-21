ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Free Fresh Food Boxes

 4 days ago

For those in need, brought to you by Restoration Church & Harvest Bible...

Northern Michigan Wedding Expo

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
RELATIONSHIPS
Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
36th Annual Parkinson's Summer Forum: SOLD OUT; No Walk-ins Accepted

"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Renewable Energy 101

Featuring Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy. This program will explore the who/what/when/where/why & how of renewable energy.
LELAND, MI
Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI

