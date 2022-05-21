ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Fishing & Outdoor Expo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Galveston County Fishing & Outdoor Expo will be held at the Galveston County Fair &...

Galveston is one of the 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots in the Gulf!

Red Snapper season is starting soon along the Gulf coast and anglers everywhere are getting ready to reel in these popular fish! With state waters being open for Red Snapper fishing year-round it is no wonder that three Texan towns made it on FishingBooker’s list of 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots. Galveston is one of those three!
GALVESTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City Celebrates Juneteenth with Several Special Events

In 1865, enslaved black people were finally freed on June 19th when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. This day became known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas and is now a National Holiday. Fourteen miles from the birthplace of Juneteenth the City of Texas City celebrates several days in June with multiple events for all.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

My, What A Big Gym You Have, Texas City!

World Gym opened at Mainland City Centre on Saturday morning with a grand opening that included a ribbon cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a beautiful day when you see the long road come to fruition,” said Leslie Karam, as she and her husband, Jerome, owners of JMK5 Holdings, took part in the ribbon cutting of what is now the largest World Gym in the entire planet.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park

Football players from both La Marque High School and Texas City High School plus LMHS Stu Co participated in the City of Texas City’s Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park. Way to go, Coogs and Stings, to help make our community beautiful! TCISD Board President Nakisha Paul serves as the chair of the City of Texas City Block Grant for Development. She says several more of these events will take place at different locations in Texas City. The first today was a kick off in her very own district.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Nest Found at Galveston Island State Park for the First Time Since 2012

GALVESTON— Egg-citing news awaited staff at Galveston Island State Park when they went to work this morning. A routine survey by the Sea Aggie Sea Turtle Patrol turned up a Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle nest containing 107 eggs in the dunes on the beachside of Galveston Island State Park. This was the first nest found at the park since 2012, and only one of three nests found at the park since the Turtle Patrol began keeping records.
GALVESTON, TX
May 24 Primary Election Runoff results: State and local races

HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
HOUSTON, TX
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch coming soon to Friendswood

Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood will open at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood, by the end of June. With the original location at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, Pelican Breakfast and Lunch is known for its breakfast and lunch offerings, including signature omelets, breakfast sandwiches and burgers. 281-993-4584. www.pelicanbreakfast.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Texas Has the Largest Land-Based Fireworks Show in America

The fourth of July is just around the corner and Americans are gearing up for fireworks shows and other events to celebrate our country's independence. The Abilene area is home to some really impressive fireworks shows, but the largest land-based fireworks show is a bit further south of us. What...
TEXAS STATE
TxDot Launches New ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Firefighters are looking to the skies for much-needed rain this week as crews continue battling wildfires across the state. Fires reported Sunday by the Texas A&M Forest Service were being fought in Brown, Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Schleicher and San Saba counties. “Minimal rainfall, hot and dry conditions and an intensifying...
TEXAS STATE
Nature Notes Pitcher Plants

Have you heard of a Pitcher Plant? It’s one of four carnivorous types of plants that live in Texas. A carnivorous plant? Yes! Carnivorous plants meet most of their nutritional needs through the fluids and soft body parts of insects rather than getting nutrients solely from the soil like other plants.
WARREN, TX
Woodlands gives support for $4.8M Bear Branch dam project

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors gave their support to the San Jacinto River Authority last week which is seeking up to $4.8 million in federal funds for a project to make critical improvements to the Bear Branch dam. According to Todd Stephens, Intergovernmental Relations director at The Woodlands Township,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Houston’s First Art Bike Festival

Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for Houston’s first Art Bike Festival on May 21. Building on the success of the iconic Art Car Parade, the Art Bike Festival will bring together Houstonians of all ages to celebrate Houston’s great parks and trails through art and creativity.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: All the way up -- Allen Parkway penthouse on market for $1.3M

HOUSTON – A penthouse with sweeping views of the Houston skyline and Buffalo Bayou is on the market for $1.3 million. The 30th floor, two-story penthouse at Royalton at River Oaks is a corner unit with large windows and three balconies. The kitchen has quartzite counters, stainless steel appliances and an extended island with wrap-around breakfast bar.
HOUSTON, TX
This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Burger for Cheap on National Burger Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint. Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its new Tuesday Night Cooking Series paying homage to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features Astros Tater Tot Elotes and Progressive Field Happy Dogs.
HOUSTON, TX

