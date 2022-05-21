ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

In Our Prayers

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 4 days ago

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their...

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City Celebrates Juneteenth with Several Special Events

In 1865, enslaved black people were finally freed on June 19th when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. This day became known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas and is now a National Holiday. Fourteen miles from the birthplace of Juneteenth the City of Texas City celebrates several days in June with multiple events for all.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Nature Notes Pitcher Plants

Have you heard of a Pitcher Plant? It’s one of four carnivorous types of plants that live in Texas. A carnivorous plant? Yes! Carnivorous plants meet most of their nutritional needs through the fluids and soft body parts of insects rather than getting nutrients solely from the soil like other plants.
WARREN, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

TxDot Launches New ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Firefighters are looking to the skies for much-needed rain this week as crews continue battling wildfires across the state. Fires reported Sunday by the Texas A&M Forest Service were being fought in Brown, Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Schleicher and San Saba counties. “Minimal rainfall, hot and dry conditions and an intensifying...
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park

Football players from both La Marque High School and Texas City High School plus LMHS Stu Co participated in the City of Texas City’s Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park. Way to go, Coogs and Stings, to help make our community beautiful! TCISD Board President Nakisha Paul serves as the chair of the City of Texas City Block Grant for Development. She says several more of these events will take place at different locations in Texas City. The first today was a kick off in her very own district.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Galveston is one of the 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots in the Gulf!

Red Snapper season is starting soon along the Gulf coast and anglers everywhere are getting ready to reel in these popular fish! With state waters being open for Red Snapper fishing year-round it is no wonder that three Texan towns made it on FishingBooker’s list of 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots. Galveston is one of those three!
GALVESTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

My, What A Big Gym You Have, Texas City!

World Gym opened at Mainland City Centre on Saturday morning with a grand opening that included a ribbon cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a beautiful day when you see the long road come to fruition,” said Leslie Karam, as she and her husband, Jerome, owners of JMK5 Holdings, took part in the ribbon cutting of what is now the largest World Gym in the entire planet.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Newest TCISD bus drivers

Congratulations and welcome to the newest TCISD bus drivers! Former bus monitors Angel Gutierrez, Andrea Joseph, and Arthea Thomas have all earned their commercial driver license with passenger and school bus endorsements! They are all now school bus drivers for routes in La Marque. They stepped up during this nationwide driver shortage and earned their CDL, assisting the department in safely and efficiently transporting TCISD students to and from school each day. They are pictured with Director of Transportation Leo Bradley and driver trainer Shalesha Johnson.
LA MARQUE, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Nest Found at Galveston Island State Park for the First Time Since 2012

GALVESTON— Egg-citing news awaited staff at Galveston Island State Park when they went to work this morning. A routine survey by the Sea Aggie Sea Turtle Patrol turned up a Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle nest containing 107 eggs in the dunes on the beachside of Galveston Island State Park. This was the first nest found at the park since 2012, and only one of three nests found at the park since the Turtle Patrol began keeping records.
GALVESTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases

The road to the state title remains a reality for Santa Fe softball and Friendswood baseball, each of which will be in action in the Region III-5A playoffs. Santa Fe, ranked second in the state, will face undefeated and top-ranked Lake Creek in the regional finals. The Indians will seek to give Lake Creek its first setbacks of the season as they look to make the state Final Four since winning it all in 2011.
SANTA FE, TX

Comments / 0

