In Our Prayers

Congratulations and welcome to the newest TCISD bus drivers! Former bus monitors Angel Gutierrez, Andrea Joseph, and Arthea Thomas have all earned their commercial driver license with passenger and school bus endorsements! They are all now school bus drivers for routes in La Marque. They stepped up during this nationwide driver shortage and earned their CDL, assisting the department in safely and efficiently transporting TCISD students to and from school each day. They are pictured with Director of Transportation Leo Bradley and driver trainer Shalesha Johnson.
