Focus on the Community, WCS Grade Level Centers

In Monday’s meeting The Washington City Council heard the introduction of an ordinance that will annex a 56.6 acre tract into the City. The land is the location of the proposed Indiana Municipal Power Agency’s newest solar generating field. As the sole owner the IMPA has requested the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute could soon be getting a second Culver’s restaurant. An application sent to the Vigo County Area Planning Department shows that Culver’s Terre Haute is hoping to develop a Culver’s at the Fairgrounds subdivision on a parcel of land at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley […]
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Washington High School begins the healing process after a car crash took the life of one student and injured four others. “Today is a sad day,” Principal Steve Peterson said. “Today is a day where we’re going to begin healing.” School returned on Monday, and students filled locker #684 with dozens […]
The Samaritan Center at Good Samaritan is celebrating 50 years of services this week. Fifty years ago, the face of mental health care in this community was very different. Patients who needed professional long-term care for mental health had very few places to turn. This led to the creation of Good Samaritan’s Columbian Tower.
Daviess Community Hospital Foundation held the 2022 Health Career Scholarship Award Reception on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The recipients, special guests, hospital personnel, and Foundation Board members attended the reception in the DCH Education Center. Ten area students were recognized for their academic accomplishments and awarded scholarships totaling $10,000.00 from the Health Careers Scholarship Fund. One student received a $1,000.00 scholarship from the DCH Auxiliary. The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation also awarded one nursing student $500.00 from the Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship for Nursing.
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An annual, cross-country Memorial Day tradition made its presence known in the heart of the Tristate. Run for the Wall consists of veterans, patriots, and interested motorcyclists who travel from California to Washington D.C. to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day weekend. The group of more than 500 riders stopped […]
More live entertainment, more food, more games and more information booths, in addition to a pool party, highlight the third Dubois County Pride in the Park Festival slated for Friday, June 24. The free, family-friendly fest is again being held at Jasper’s Jaycee Park and the Jasper City Pool.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
Kathy Bezy, 69, passed away on May 23, 2022, at her home in Otwell, Indiana. She was born on February 25, 1953 to Kenneth and Edith (Hedrick) Trayler in Washington, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Darrell Hedrick, Georgia Catt, Judy Wolven, and Michael, Dale, & Deroy Lynn Trayler.
Investing in the growth and development of our next generation is a long-standing tradition at Kimball International, according to the company. The annual Kimball International Scholarship Program and the Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship awards multiple $2,000 scholarships to help fund educational opportunities for high-achieving young women and men. They...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual favorite ten day event is making its return to Fairbanks Park The 40th annual Banks of the Wabash Festival begins May 26 at 6 p.m. Different specials will be going on throughout the event. On Thursday all rides will cost one ticket per person. On Memorial Day the […]
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
The YMCA Summer Day Camp starts today. A fully trained staff will be on hand to assist throughout the summer. The hours will run from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the schools after the first three days of the camp. YMCA Summer...
A special school board meeting for parents of the East Gibson School Corporation will discuss a possible restructuring of elementary schools. Special meeting by the East Gibson School Corporation called to discuss future planning. A special school board meeting called by the East Gibson School Corporation will highlight a study...
(WEHT) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to stop at Love's Truck Stop at US-41 and Warrenton Road on Tuesday as they travel from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the annual Run For The Wall event.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has announced he’s battling stage 1b pancreatic cancer. He made the announcement over the weekend on social media. The man at the helm of the sheriff’s office confirmed he has been through two rounds of chemo, and it...
