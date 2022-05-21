Focus on the Community, WCS Grade Level Centers

Daviess Community Hospital Foundation held the 2022 Health Career Scholarship Award Reception on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The recipients, special guests, hospital personnel, and Foundation Board members attended the reception in the DCH Education Center. Ten area students were recognized for their academic accomplishments and awarded scholarships totaling $10,000.00 from the Health Careers Scholarship Fund. One student received a $1,000.00 scholarship from the DCH Auxiliary. The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation also awarded one nursing student $500.00 from the Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship for Nursing.

