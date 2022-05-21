Old bottles, rare books and other aged goodies on display

112 Loganberry Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE. 5 BR, 3 BA home in well-established community of Breezewood. Small porch in the front, 2 large decks in the back . Has large front yard and back yard lined with mature trees.Living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and sun room on main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and loft area with access to top deck. HOA fee covers snow removal, road maintenance, street lights, common ground maintenance, small playground and fencing along Old Landing Rd. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and approximately 3 miles to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches. $495,000.
Comments / 0