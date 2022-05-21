ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellendale, DE

Old bottles, rare books and other aged goodies on display

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delmarva Antique Bottle Club hosted its annual show May 15 at the Ellendale Fire Hall. Dozens of tables were set up with thousands of antique bottles, old books, well-used tools...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its door in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details of the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Just in Thyme

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Just in Thyme as a participant for 2022. Just in Thyme features fresh Seafood, handcut steaks, unique pastas, and cajun and creole specialties. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Fashion and food served up at Harry K Foundation’s garden luncheon

Fashion, food, flowers and philanthropy. Simple things that make life so beautiful. All four blended elegantly together May 12 at the Clubhouse at Baywood for the Harry K Foundation Garden Party Luncheon Fashion Show. About 200 women and a few gentlemen filled the tables for an afternoon of exquisite cuisine, continuous laughter, stunning fashion and melodic music.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Active Under Contract. Lovely Home in Breeze Wood Community

112 Loganberry Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE. 5 BR, 3 BA home in well-established community of Breezewood. Small porch in the front, 2 large decks in the back . Has large front yard and back yard lined with mature trees.Living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and sun room on main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and loft area with access to top deck. HOA fee covers snow removal, road maintenance, street lights, common ground maintenance, small playground and fencing along Old Landing Rd. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and approximately 3 miles to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches. $495,000.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to host Chef Sean Corea May 28

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Macramé class at Rehoboth Art League to start June 2

Rehoboth Art League will offer a Macramé Basics and More class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 16. Macramé is the craft of knotting cords, thread, rope, string and the like into patterns that are essentially geometric. This ancient art was first recorded in the 13th century and has come in and out of popularity throughout the centuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

What’s going on at Trimper Rides this summer?

129 years of making memories one ride at a time, Herschell Spillman Carousel celebrates 110th Anniversary. Ocean City, MD – Trimper Rides is thrilled to roll out its expanded footprint, new rides, and let audiences know there is no shortage of energy at Trimper Rides. FUEL FUN, this summer at Trimper Rides from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. One price wristbands are back, and allow park visitors to ride all rides for one flat fee. With a new and expanded lineup of outdoor rides to offer, a menu of nostalgic fair foods in four convenient locations throughout the park, and the traditional Carousel Building rides, guests can expect entertainment & indulgences for all ages.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Grain On The Rocks to launch Rocking the Docks concerts July 14

Grain On The Rocks at the Lewes ferry terminal recently announced a five-show lineup for the Rocking the Docks summer concert series, with shows set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, starting July 14. The popular six-person squares will continue up front, with single-ticket general admission seating filling the remainder...
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTOP

Delmarva beaches are more popular than ever. That’s creating new challenges

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. More people than ever are visiting the Delmarva beaches during the summer. That increased popularity, combined with post-pandemic realities facing the hospitality industry, have created more challenges for the local economy. Carol Everhart, with...
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Showcase your talent at the Milford Library

Local musicians, spoken artists and writers are asked to come out to the Milford Library on June 18 from 6 to 9 PM and share their talents at an Open Mic night. The event will be held in the Richard M. Johnson Amphitheater. “This is intended for an adult audience and performers,” Carolyn Tabor, Program Coordinator for the Milford Library, ... Read More
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Big Oyster Brewery

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Big Oyster Brewery as a participant for 2022. Big Oyster Brewery is a taproom with a menu featuring seafood, wings, salads, sandwiches, and more. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New independent films to open at Cinema Art Theater May 27

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, May 27, will present “Hit the Road,” “Operation Mincemeat” and “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen.”. “Hit the Road” is a charming comedy-drama that follows a chaotic, tender family along the unexpected twists...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Beach Week: Visiting Bethany Beach

Pirates, parrot heads, and Poseidon! You can expect all if you are choosing Bethany Beach, Delaware as your choice of beaches for this weekend. Mayor Rosemary Hardiman joined us with more!
BETHANY BEACH, DE

