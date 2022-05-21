Old bottles, rare books and other aged goodies on display

Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO