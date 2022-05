Click here to read the full article. Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi has signed a wholesale partnership deal with Tomorrow Ltd., an international brand development platform, to expand the brand’s distribution across Europe and the United Kingdom. “Ksubi and Tomorrow’s management have been in contact over the years looking for the right time to team up. With Ksubi’s U.S. focus and initial store roll out well under way, now is the right time to embark on this new partnership with Tomorrow to fuel the next stage of our global expansion. Tomorrow is known as an incubator and developer of brands...

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO