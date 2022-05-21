639 Plymouth Rd.

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO