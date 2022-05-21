ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

639 Plymouth Rd.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with...

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
747 Azalea Drive

Beautiful & updated 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home - Very well maintained 2 level 3BR 2.5BA end unit townhome in the sought-after Regent Square community features a main level with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, wood flooring, formal dining room, large living room with exit to rear fenced yard and a powder room. The upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large master bedroom. Close to metro, 270, Rockville Town Center, Pike & Rose, park, tennis courts, bank and places to eat. Come join the fun at Regent Square! Richard Montgomery, Julius West and College Gardens. NO PETS.
ROCKVILLE, MD
2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
DERWOOD, MD
1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
STREET, MD
738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
3715 Woodley Road NW

2 bedroom / 1 bath Cathedral Heights on Woodley Road NW! - Open concept 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance to American University, 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired. Kitchen offers the full spectrum of stainless steel appliance and granite tops.
WASHINGTON, DC
1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
7500 Woodmont Avenue #SL09

LOCATION!! Awesome 1 BD/1 BA @ The Chase - Spectacular building in an even better location. Secure entry, pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge - all just seconds to METRO in the heart of Downtown Bethesda! Close proximity to all types of shopping, a variety of restaurants, recreational trails and so much more!! This adorable ground-level unit with 9 ft ceilings, outdoor patio, w/d in unit, updated kitchen & bath as well as good closet space is ready for you to move-in. 1 garage parking space included. Pets accepted case by case. Guest parking just around the corner!! Move in Fee required by Tenant $300.00.
BETHESDA, MD
