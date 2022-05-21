ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

403 E. Luray Avenue

themunchonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Ray - 1 bedroom 1 block to Braddock Road Metro - Del Ray - One bedroom garden apartment 1 block to Braddock Road Metro....

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
DERWOOD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Luray, VA
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
themunchonline.com

3715 Woodley Road NW

2 bedroom / 1 bath Cathedral Heights on Woodley Road NW! - Open concept 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance to American University, 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired. Kitchen offers the full spectrum of stainless steel appliance and granite tops.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Summer Home#Ac#Nolbis#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
themunchonline.com

1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Axios

Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

300 E. Glendale Avenue

Charming One Bedroom in Del Ray - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”

Over the weekend in my Columbia Heights rowhome, sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains unprovoked (2 outside/1 inside) as well as a little in basement toilet/tub. Everything otherwise was draining properly and when it came up you could hear some kind of suction noise. After the rain yesterday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
themunchonline.com

4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
FAIRFAX, VA
popville.com

Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Tahera for sending from Dupont Circle Sunday: “Massachusetts Ave Between 21st and 22nd street 4:30.”. It has been 20 days since we last reported a driver flipping their car. Columbia Heights, Dear PoPville, Pets. “To those living in Columbia Heights”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

10609 Crossing Creek Road

"Coming Soon" Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Contemporary Colonial in Bells Mill - Potomac at it's Best. Largest neighborhood model with amazing updates throughout - entry foyer, gourmet kitchen, living room, separate dining, family room, den/office/library and laundry on main level. Walk-out to private patio great for grilling. Master suite with huge walk-in closet & stunning ensuite bath. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with updated hall bath & ample storage. Rec room in basement + unfinished area great for storage. 2 car attached garage. Pristinely located Colonial backs to Buck Branch Park and Tallyho swim club! Easy access to schools, Cabin John, River Falls, Potomac Promenade, Rockville Pike, I-270 and Westfield Montgomery Mall. Bells Mill corridor! Lawn Care included on Rental.
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

18-year-old ACHS senior stabbed to death in Alexandria shopping center, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old Alexandria City High School student was killed during an off-campus fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center. Police received a call around 12:26 p.m. to respond to what they called a "large group fight" in the 3600 block of King Street. According to police, the student was critically injured after being stabbed during a fight that involved 30 to 50 people. The student was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

KID Museum Opens New Location in Bethesda

Sold out crowds and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday highlighted the grand opening weekend of the KID Museum‘s new flagship location in Bethesda. Among the ribbon cutting attendees were Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin. County Councilmember Hans Riemer stopped by Sunday and tried his hand at circuit-building.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

“To those living in Columbia Heights”

When I was unloading the 3 dogs from the car this morning they starting barking at a man on the street. He said he would “shoot the f***” out of them” and that he had a gun in his pocket around 7am this morning. If you’re walking...
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy