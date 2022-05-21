ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

7500 Woodmont Avenue #SL09

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION!! Awesome 1 BD/1 BA @ The Chase - Spectacular building in an even better location. Secure entry, pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge - all just seconds to METRO in the heart of Downtown Bethesda!...

1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
3715 Woodley Road NW

2 bedroom / 1 bath Cathedral Heights on Woodley Road NW! - Open concept 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance to American University, 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired. Kitchen offers the full spectrum of stainless steel appliance and granite tops.
1202 Longfellow Street NW

NEW 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo with Washer/Dryer in NW ***ALL UTILITIES INCL*** - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Be the first to live in the stunning new construction in Upper NW. Designer finishes and luxury appointments make this urban oasis the perfect landing for your family. Professional selected amenities to include quartz counter, wood floors, custom trim and moldings, soft close cabinets and designer hardware, tall ceilings and frameless shower doors. This unit comes with central air conditioning, ample closet space as well as a washer & dryer inside the unit. The controlled access building offers personal video door access system and is professionally managed with 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls Now Open in Gaithersburg

MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls at 674 Quince Orchard Road, the location that was home to Pho Eatery in Gaithersburg’s Quince Orchard Plaza, is now open. MiyaJi is owned by the same owners as Commonwealth Indian at 11610 Old Georgetown Rd in Pike & Rose. Pho Eatery and neighboring/sister restaurant Urban Crawfish closed permanently in September of 2021. Taco Bamba is expected to open in the Urban Crawfish space this summer. Below is a look at MiyaJi Kebab & Rumali Rolls’ menu and interior:
789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
KID Museum Opens New Location in Bethesda

Sold out crowds and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday highlighted the grand opening weekend of the KID Museum‘s new flagship location in Bethesda. Among the ribbon cutting attendees were Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin. County Councilmember Hans Riemer stopped by Sunday and tried his hand at circuit-building.
Taco Bamba Moves Closer Towards Opening Gaithersburg Location

Last month, coming soon signage went up at the upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the upcoming Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too).
A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Coming to Montgomery Village

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be opening a new location in the recently renovated Montgomery Village Center, next to the upcoming Kobe Japan (which is next to the recently opened Moe’s). Dickey’s Barbecue Pit previously opened its second Maryland location in Montgomery County when it opened in Germantown in...
Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
