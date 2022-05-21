ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MD

1524 26th Street, NW

 4 days ago

$2950 / 2br - 756ft2 - Charming Georgetown Townhouse 2 BR 1 BA Garden, CAC (1524 26th Street, NW/Georgetown) - Don't miss this Georgetown gem of a townhouse! Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom townhouse on a...

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
747 Azalea Drive

Beautiful & updated 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home - Very well maintained 2 level 3BR 2.5BA end unit townhome in the sought-after Regent Square community features a main level with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, wood flooring, formal dining room, large living room with exit to rear fenced yard and a powder room. The upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large master bedroom. Close to metro, 270, Rockville Town Center, Pike & Rose, park, tennis courts, bank and places to eat. Come join the fun at Regent Square! Richard Montgomery, Julius West and College Gardens. NO PETS.
ROCKVILLE, MD
11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Meanwhile on 15th Street, NW

Thanks to Geordan for sending from Logan Circle around 10:15am. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”. Prince Of Petworth Today...
WASHINGTON, DC
Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
WASHINGTON, DC
1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Tahera for sending from Dupont Circle Sunday: “Massachusetts Ave Between 21st and 22nd street 4:30.”. It has been 20 days since we last reported a driver flipping their car. Columbia Heights, Dear PoPville, Pets. “To those living in Columbia Heights”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
Goodwin House is Now in the West End After Acquiring The Hermitage

Alexandria, VA- On May 18, 2022 – Goodwin House Inc. (GHI), a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, announced the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria, Va. The community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Long-term Care. The final sale is expected to be official on August 1, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
7500 Woodmont Avenue #SL09

LOCATION!! Awesome 1 BD/1 BA @ The Chase - Spectacular building in an even better location. Secure entry, pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge - all just seconds to METRO in the heart of Downtown Bethesda! Close proximity to all types of shopping, a variety of restaurants, recreational trails and so much more!! This adorable ground-level unit with 9 ft ceilings, outdoor patio, w/d in unit, updated kitchen & bath as well as good closet space is ready for you to move-in. 1 garage parking space included. Pets accepted case by case. Guest parking just around the corner!! Move in Fee required by Tenant $300.00.
BETHESDA, MD
Wegmans to Open Its First D.C. Store July 13

Wegmans Food Markets is getting ready for its Washington, D.C., debut. The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery retailer announced July 13 as the opening date for its store on Wisconsin Avenue at City Ridge in Northwest Washington, D.C.—following on the heels of a store opening in Carlyle, Va., on May 11.
KID Museum Opens New Location in Bethesda

Sold out crowds and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday highlighted the grand opening weekend of the KID Museum‘s new flagship location in Bethesda. Among the ribbon cutting attendees were Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin. County Councilmember Hans Riemer stopped by Sunday and tried his hand at circuit-building.
BETHESDA, MD
10609 Crossing Creek Road

"Coming Soon" Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Contemporary Colonial in Bells Mill - Potomac at it's Best. Largest neighborhood model with amazing updates throughout - entry foyer, gourmet kitchen, living room, separate dining, family room, den/office/library and laundry on main level. Walk-out to private patio great for grilling. Master suite with huge walk-in closet & stunning ensuite bath. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with updated hall bath & ample storage. Rec room in basement + unfinished area great for storage. 2 car attached garage. Pristinely located Colonial backs to Buck Branch Park and Tallyho swim club! Easy access to schools, Cabin John, River Falls, Potomac Promenade, Rockville Pike, I-270 and Westfield Montgomery Mall. Bells Mill corridor! Lawn Care included on Rental.
POTOMAC, MD
“To those living in Columbia Heights”

When I was unloading the 3 dogs from the car this morning they starting barking at a man on the street. He said he would “shoot the f***” out of them” and that he had a gun in his pocket around 7am this morning. If you’re walking...
DC weather downs trees, damages cars

WASHINGTON — After a three-day heatwave, residents in the DMV region were hit with severe storms that left behind road closures, damage, and thousands without electricity. On Sunday in D.C., downed trees had response crews working across the city trying to clear the roadways in time for more rain.
ENVIRONMENT
These places to glamp are all driving distance from Montgomery County

“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Coming to Montgomery Village

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be opening a new location in the recently renovated Montgomery Village Center, next to the upcoming Kobe Japan (which is next to the recently opened Moe’s). Dickey’s Barbecue Pit previously opened its second Maryland location in Montgomery County when it opened in Germantown in...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC

