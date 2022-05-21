Chillicothe council to swear in new city employees Monday

Two Chillicothe residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in separate incidents on Saturday, May 21st in Grundy County. Multiple counts have been filed against 21-year-old Devin Max Keithley who faces two felony counts for driving while revoked or suspended as well as resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk to any other person. Six misdemeanor counts were filed including driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to signal or improper signal when turning, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to halt for a stop sign. No bond was set pending an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO