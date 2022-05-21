ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Active Brownian motion of strongly coupled charged grains driven by laser radiation in plasma

By Oleg F. Petrov
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe systems of active Brownian grains can be considered as open systems, in which there is an exchange of energy and matter with the environment. The collective phenomena of active Brownian grains can demonstrate analogies with ordinary phase transitions. We study the active Brownian motion of light-absorbing and strongly interacting grains...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Demonstration of fault-tolerant universal quantum gate operations

Quantum computers can be protected from noise by encoding the logical quantum information redundantly into multiple qubits using error-correcting codes1,2. When manipulating the logical quantum states, it is imperative that errors caused by imperfect operations do not spread uncontrollably through the quantum register. This requires that all operations on the quantum register obey a fault-tolerant circuit design3,4,5, which, in general, increases the complexity of the implementation. Here we demonstrate a fault-tolerant universal set of gates on two logical qubits in a trapped-ion quantum computer. In particular, we make use of the recently introduced paradigm of flag fault tolerance, where the absence or presence of dangerous errors is heralded by the use of auxiliary flag qubits6,7,8,9,10. We perform a logical two-qubit controlled-NOT gate between two instances of the seven-qubit colour code11,12, and fault-tolerantly prepare a logical magic state8,13. We then realize a fault-tolerant logical T gate by injecting the magic state by teleportation from one logical qubit onto the other14. We observe the hallmark feature of fault tolerance-a superior performance compared with a non-fault-tolerant implementation. In combination with recently demonstrated repeated quantum error-correction cycles15,16, these results provide a route towards error-corrected universal quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle Radiation#Brownian Motion#Laser#Thermal Radiation
Nature.com

Electrically tunable quantum confinement of neutral excitons

Confining particles to distances below their de Broglie wavelength discretizes their motional state. This fundamental effect is observed in many physical systems, ranging from electrons confined in atoms or quantum dots1,2 to ultracold atoms trapped in optical tweezers3,4. In solid-state photonics, a long-standing goal has been to achieve fully tunable quantum confinement of optically active electron"“hole pairs, known as excitons. To confine excitons, existing approaches mainly rely on material modulation5, which suffers from poor control over the energy and position of trapping potentials. This has severely impeded the engineering of large-scale quantum photonic systems. Here we demonstrate electrically controlled quantum confinement of neutral excitons in 2D semiconductors. By combining gate-defined in-plane electric fields with inherent interactions between excitons and free charges in a lateral p"“i"“n junction, we achieve exciton confinement below 10"‰nm. Quantization of excitonic motion manifests in the measured optical response as a ladder of discrete voltage-dependent states below the continuum. Furthermore, we observe that our confining potentials lead to a strong modification of the relative wave function of excitons. Our technique provides an experimental route towards creating scalable arrays of identical single-photon sources and has wide-ranging implications for realizing strongly correlated photonic phases6,7 and on-chip optical quantum information processors8,9.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Cobalt-electrocatalytic HAT for functionalization of unsaturated C"“C bonds

The study and application of transition metal hydrides (TMHs) has been an active area of chemical research since the early 1960s1, for energy storage, through the reduction of protons to generate hydrogen2,3, and for organic synthesis, for the functionalization of unsaturated C"“C, C"“O and C"“N bonds4,5. In the former instance, electrochemical means for driving such reactivity has been common place since the 1950s6 but the use of stoichiometric exogenous organic- and metal-based reductants to harness the power of TMHs in synthetic chemistry remains the norm. In particular, cobalt-based TMHs have found widespread use for the derivatization of olefins and alkynes in complex molecule construction, often by a net hydrogen atom transferÂ (HAT)7. Here we show how an electrocatalytic approach inspired by decades of energy storage research can be made use of in the context of modern organic synthesis. This strategy not only offers benefits in terms of sustainability and efficiency but also enables enhanced chemoselectivity and distinct, tunable reactivity. Ten different reaction manifolds across dozens of substrates are exemplified, along with detailed mechanistic insights into this scalable electrochemical entry into Co"“H generation that takes place through a low-valent intermediate.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Realizing repeated quantum error correction in a distance-three surface code

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving computational problems that are intractable using conventional methods1. For fault-tolerant operation, quantum computers must correct errors occurring owing to unavoidable decoherence and limited control accuracy2. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction using the surface code, which is known for its exceptionally high tolerance to errors3,4,5,6. Using 17 physical qubits in a superconducting circuit, we encode quantum information in a distance-three logical qubit, building on recent distance-two error-detection experiments7,8,9. In an error-correction cycle taking only 1.1"‰Î¼s, we demonstrate the preservation of four cardinal states of the logical qubit. Repeatedly executing the cycle, we measure and decode both bit-flip and phase-flip error syndromes using a minimum-weight perfect-matching algorithm in an error-model-free approach and apply corrections in post-processing. We find a low logical error probability of 3% per cycle when rejecting experimental runs in which leakage is detected. The measured characteristics of our device agree well with a numerical model. Our demonstration of repeated, fast and high-performance quantum error-correction cycles, together with recent advances in ion traps10, support our understanding that fault-tolerant quantum computation will be practically realizable.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Large-scale early urban settlements in Amazonia

An aerial technique that can capture hidden signs of human modifications of ancient landscapes has provided data that will prompt a rethink about the types of settlement inhabited by early societies in the Amazon region. Christopher T. Fisher is at the Earth Archive Initiative and in the Department of Anthropology...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metal-like molecules

Molecular catalysts anchored on electrode surfaces are commonly assumed to behave similarly to their homogeneous counterparts. Under some conditions, however, they can behave like metallic electrodes. Now, the underlying phenomena behind this fresh paradigm in heterogeneous electrocatalysis are uncovered. Molecular catalysts in solution phase can be optimized to be highly...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial uncouplers induce proton leak by activating AAC and UCP1

Mitochondria generate heat due to H+ leak (IH) across their inner membrane1. IH results from the action of long-chain fatty acids on uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) in brown fat2,3,4,5,6 and ADP/ATP carrier (AAC) in other tissues1,7,8,9, but the underlying mechanism is poorly understood. As evidence of pharmacological activators of IH through UCP1 and AAC is lacking, IH is induced by protonophores such as 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) and cyanide-4-(trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone (FCCP)10,11. Although protonophores show potential in combating obesity, diabetes and fatty liver in animal models12,13,14, their clinical potential for treating human disease is limited due to indiscriminately increasing H+ conductance across all biological membranes10,11 and adverse side effects15. Here we report the direct measurement of IH induced by DNP, FCCP and other common protonophores and find that it is dependent on AAC and UCP1. Using molecular structures of AAC, we perform a computational analysis to determine the binding sites for protonophores and long-chain fatty acids, and find that they overlap with the putative ADP/ATP-binding site. We also develop a mathematical model that proposes a mechanism of uncoupler-dependent IH through AAC. Thus, common protonophoric uncouplers are synthetic activators of IH through AAC and UCP1, paving the way for the development of new and more specific activators of these two central mediators of mitochondrial bioenergetics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing the connection between computation and experiments in electrocatalysis

Combining computational and experimental methods is a powerful approach to understand the variables that govern catalyst performance and ultimately design improved materials. However, the effectiveness of this approach rests on the strength of the relationships between calculated parameters and experimental measurements. These relationships are complicated by the intricacy and dynamic behaviour of catalytic active sites, and by the non-trivial relationship between calculated reaction energetics and observed rates. In this Perspective, we highlight opportunities to enhance the connection between computation and experiment in electrocatalysis. These include measuring the intrinsic kinetic behaviour of catalysts, creating precise models for the active site and its environment, and forming clear relationships between calculated reaction energetics and observed rates. As experimental and computational methods continue to become more powerful, clear connections between the two will maximize their utility to guide the design of efficient and selective electrocatalysts.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

A harmless bird virus shows ominous changes

A type of bird virus not previously found to be harmful is developing mutations that could cause more severe disease and enable faster replication in poultry than was previously thought1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Neural network-based prediction of the secret-key rate of quantum key distribution

Numerical methods are widely used to calculate the secure key rate of many quantum key distribution protocols in practice, but they consume many computing resources and are too time-consuming. In this work, we take the homodyne detection discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV-QKD) as an example, and construct a neural network that can quickly predict the secure key rate based on the experimental parameters and experimental results. Compared to traditional numerical methods, the speed of the neural network is improved by several orders of magnitude. Importantly, the predicted key rates are not only highly accurate but also highly likely to be secure. This allows the secure key rate of discrete-modulated CV-QKD to be extracted in real time on a low-power platform. Furthermore, our method is versatile and can be extended to quickly calculate the complex secure key rates of various other unstructured quantum key distribution protocols.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome profiles of human dental pulp stem cells from maxillary and mandibular teeth

The molecular control of tooth development is different between the maxilla and mandible, contributing to different tooth shapes and locations; however, whether this difference occurs in human permanent teeth is unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate and compare the transcriptome profiles of permanent maxillary and mandibular posterior teeth. Ten participants who had a pair of opposing premolars or molars extracted were recruited. The RNA obtained from cultured dental pulp stem cells underwent RNA-sequencing and qRT-PCR. The transcriptome profiles of two opposing premolar pairs and two molar pairs demonstrated that the upper premolars, lower premolars, upper molars, and lower molars expressed the same top-ranked genes, comprising FN1, COL1A1, COL1A2, ACTB, and EEFIA1, which are involved in extracellular matrix organization, immune system, signal transduction, hemostasis, and vesicle-mediated transport. Comparative transcriptome analyses of each/combined tooth pairs demonstrated that PITX1 was the only gene with different expression levels between upper and lower posterior teeth. PITX1 exhibited a 64-fold and 116-fold higher expression level in lower teeth compared with their upper premolars and molars, respectively. These differences were confirmed by qRT-PCR. Taken together, this study, for the first time, reveals that PITX1 is expressed significantly higher in mandibular posterior teeth compared with maxillary posterior teeth. The difference is more evident in the molars compared with premolars and consistent with its expression pattern in mouse developing teeth. We demonstrate that differences in lower versus upper teeth gene expression during odontogenesis occur in permanent teeth and suggest that these differences should be considered in molecular studies of dental pulp stem cells. Our findings pave the way to develop a more precise treatment in regenerative dentistry such as gene-based therapies for dentin/pulp regeneration and regeneration of different tooth types.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy