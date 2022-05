Gaylen Corry Heppler, age 94, passed away on May 21, 2022, in St. George, Utah, and was reunited with his sweetheart Anna. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Rue Franklin and Marva Corry Heppler on April 27, 1928. He was the firstborn and big brother to Jerry, Wayne, Marlynn and Jack. He married the love of his life, Anna Nelson on Dec. 20, 1950, in Cedar City and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple with their four children on April 11, 1963.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO