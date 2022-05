Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO