Anne Arundel County, MD

Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened Saturday morning following a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

Crash Between Tractor-Trailers Closes Lanes In Fort McHenry Tunnel, One Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A collision between tractor-trailers in the Fort McHenry Tunnel on  Southbound I-95 closed multiple lanes on Tuesday, the Baltimore firefighter’s union said. A person is trapped and a rescue is underway, the union said. All lanes are now open as of Wednesday morning. At least one person was hospitalized, according to state authorities. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted the crash happened Tuesday afternoon between three tractor trailers. Hazmat was requested due to spilled diesel.  💥CRASH W/ RESCUE U/D💥SB I-95 Inside Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1@Zeke_Cohen @CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest are still trying to free the trapped...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Fire union: 3 tractor-trailers involved in crash inside Fort McHenry Tunnel

A crash involving three tractor-trailers Tuesday afternoon closed a portion of the Fort McHenry Tunnel, according to the Baltimore firefighters union. According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. The drivers of the car carrier and the tractor-trailer were taken to area hospitals for treatment...
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

Sunday Crash of Bus carrying Forty Seven People on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, Maryland remains under Investigation

KINGSVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County. Shortly before 7:00 A.M. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Shipping Container Explosion In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries in a shipping container explosion in early May in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The explosion happened on the morning of May 4 at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, authorities said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Zichelli had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims. Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container. Zichelli was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Tuesday he died from his injuries on May 19.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland state trooper rescues tow truck driver trapped beneath SUV

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland state trooper helped save the life of a tow truck operator in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police said Trooper Jason Reid was at the scene Monday morning of a crash on the ramp from the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway to southbound U.S. Route 29 in Silver Spring, where a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working on getting an SUV onto the back of his truck.
mocoshow.com

Successful Water Rescue in Brookeville Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of an occupied vehicle in rising water on Brighton Dam Rd between Georgia Avenue and Bordly Road in the Brookeville area at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday night, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The driver, who was the...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Howard County to build 5,000 foot tunnel to help with flooding issues

A 5,000-foot-long water-carrying tunnel will soon be in Howard County to help with flooding issues. County Executive Calvin Ball said the county has obtained a $75 million federal loan to help pay for the tunnel. "(The tunnel) will have the capacity of carrying approximately 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Fire Dept. investigating ambulance hit and run

SEAFORD, Del. – 47 ABC has learned that an ambulance was involved in a hit and run incident in Seaford off of Dublin Hill Road and Progress School Road Monday evening. Police and fire personnel were on scene, and as of this moment, there have been no reports of injury or serious property damage.
SEAFORD, DE
WSB Radio

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WBOC

Hurlock Man Dies in Home Fire

The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
HURLOCK, MD

Comments / 0

