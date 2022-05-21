Rookies respond to help Twins take opener in Kansas City

For much of the 2021-22 season, it was a consensus that Wisconsin Badgers star Johnny Davis would be a top ten pick in the NBA Draft. The sophomore shooting guard averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on his way to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He was also named a finalist for the John Wooden Award, given to the nation’s best men’s and women’s college basketball players. Even after the Badgers’ early exit from the NCAA Tournament, Davis was still considered to be a lottery pick. However, CBS Sports recently did a mock draft that saw Davis drop far in the first round. So far, in fact, that the Milwaukee Bucks, with the 24th overall pick, were mocked to select him.

