Kansas City, MO

Rookies respond to help Twins take opener in Kansas City

By Chris Schad
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Twins got big contributions from a pair of rookies on Friday night as they claimed a 6-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The Twins took control of the game early, scoring three runs off Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch...

