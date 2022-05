We have had a lot of rain in the past 24 hours in South Mississippi. Highest amount have been in the four to six inch range. Here lies the potential problem; because we’ve had so much rain, more rain will add to our flooding and flash flooding potential. We expect a little sunshine, clouds, showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, we have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms which could include: flooding rain, hail, and gusty winds will be possible. Once the front moves away from the area, a drier pattern is expected to settle in over the weekend. Slightly lower humidity and cooler mornings.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO