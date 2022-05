Kitten season means a lot of tiny, adorable mouths to feed, and the SPCA of Tompkins County has put out a plea for donations of KMR and canned kitten food. “Please help us get stocked up so we can feed all those hungry bellies so they can grow big and strong and be ready for adoption,” they said on Wednesday morning.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO