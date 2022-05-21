ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Berrios blast not enough for FredNats in loss at Delmarva

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Allan Berrios went deep and Jeremy De La Rosa recorded two hits, but the struggles continued for the FredNats Friday in Delmarva. The squad fell for the fourth time in the series 6-4 vs....

augustafreepress.com

Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg Hillcats win series opener with Columbia, 9-1

The Lynchburg Hillcats will remain in first place for another night after a dominating performance against the Columbia Fireflies. In their first all-time matchup, the Hillcats (22-17) got the best of the Fireflies (11-29) by a score of 9-1. The Hillcats scored almost all their runs early as the first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond pitching ties team record for runs allowed

The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered record-high numbers in runs during a 19-8 defeat Sunday afternoon at Peoples Gas Natural Field. The Flying Squirrels (22-17) allowed a franchise record 19 earned runs in the game and tied the franchise record for runs allowed. Altoona (17-21) set a franchise record for the most runs scored in a game.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech softball escapes Kentucky, headed to the Super Regionals

Jerry Carter was on hand for the Blacksburg Regional, which the #3 Virginia Tech softball team won in gritty fashion this past weekend. Carter joins “Street Knowledge” to recap the weekend and look ahead to Florida in the Super Regionals. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hook Sports Marketing signs Sam Brunelle to NIL representation agreement

Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm that will represent Brunelle in all NIL opportunities. “We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said Hook Sports Marketing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Dominion Bookshop to host bestselling author Bruce Holsinger

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with bestselling author and UVA English professor Bruce Holsinger on Thursday, July 7, from 7-8 p.m. Holsinger will be reading from his new novel, The Displacements, which will be released from Riverhead in early July. This in-person event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE’ coming to Dominion Energy Center in September

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America, stopping in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 22nd for an 8 p.m. show at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Heifetz International Music Institute announces 2022 Festival of Concerts

This season will mark the Institute’s 10th anniversary in Staunton, thanks to its landmark partnership with Mary Baldwin University, which will once again host Heifetz students in its dormitories, classrooms, dining, and concert halls. The renowned summer program, which attracts top young classical musicians from around the world, will return to presenting a robust series of in-person concerts from June 28-Aug. 6, featuring the Institute’s extraordinary students, acclaimed teaching faculty, alumni, and special guests.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Crews to conduct bridge rehab projects across Harrisonburg starting Thursday

Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street. Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North Liberty Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets, and Stone Spring Road between South Main Street and Beery Road.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County teen runaway located

Update: Monday, 8:06 p.m. Leland Christopher Casiday has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Monday, 1:03 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday around 10 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Augusta Free Press

Staunton man charged in string of weekend hit-and-runs in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a Staunton man on the alleged offenses of two misdemeanors hit-and-runs, two felony hit-and-runs, and DUI. Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched on Saturday at 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Main Street regarding a traffic crash. Additional information was released that a vehicle involved in the traffic crash continued west on West Main Street. A short time later, information was released that there were three additional traffic crashes in the 2800 block of West Main Street, with one of the drivers leaving the area on foot.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

AAA: More than 1 million Virginians will travel over Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices approaching $5 per gallon don’t seem to be keeping folks cooped up for two summers because of COVID from wanting to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. AAA is projecting that 1.09 million Virginia residents will travel a distance of 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day Weekend and, as usual, the large majority will be driving to their destinations, although air travel and travel by other modes of transportation are both up significantly compared to last year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

HPD recognizes Auxiliary Officer Allen Litten for 20 years of service

Allen Litten, a Harrisonburg Police Department auxiliary officer who has captured much of the City of Harrisonburg’s most important moments of the recent past through his powerful, moving photography, was honored last week for 20 years of outstanding service with HPD. A celebration was held Friday at the Harrisonburg...
HARRISONBURG, VA

