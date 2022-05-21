Berrios blast not enough for FredNats in loss at Delmarva

The Lynchburg Hillcats will remain in first place for another night after a dominating performance against the Columbia Fireflies. In their first all-time matchup, the Hillcats (22-17) got the best of the Fireflies (11-29) by a score of 9-1. The Hillcats scored almost all their runs early as the first...
The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered record-high numbers in runs during a 19-8 defeat Sunday afternoon at Peoples Gas Natural Field. The Flying Squirrels (22-17) allowed a franchise record 19 earned runs in the game and tied the franchise record for runs allowed. Altoona (17-21) set a franchise record for the most runs scored in a game.
Jerry Carter was on hand for the Blacksburg Regional, which the #3 Virginia Tech softball team won in gritty fashion this past weekend. Carter joins “Street Knowledge” to recap the weekend and look ahead to Florida in the Super Regionals. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify...
Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm that will represent Brunelle in all NIL opportunities. “We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said Hook Sports Marketing...
As was the case earlier in the spring, two-time defending national champ Virginia was no match for top-ranked Maryland, which dispatched the Cavaliers in an 18-9 romp in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Griffin Schutz kicked off the scoring for Virginia (12-4) at the 11:12 mark...
The Virginia High School League has announced that Grafton Athletics Director Laura Parker will join the VHSL staff as its next assistant director for athletics, effective July 1. Parker brings 30 years of leadership and education experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator, with all but three years spent...
It’s the job of Lo Davis of Cavalier Futures to be up to the minute on the ins and outs of NIL. Davis joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to help educate us all on NIL, and how Virginia Athletics has its focus on the long term. Subscribe...
The Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult bald eagle that has been a patient at the Center since late March. The eagle will be released at 1 p.m. Wednesday by Center President Ed Clark at Berkeley Plantation in Charles City [12602 Harrison Landing Road]. The release is...
New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with bestselling author and UVA English professor Bruce Holsinger on Thursday, July 7, from 7-8 p.m. Holsinger will be reading from his new novel, The Displacements, which will be released from Riverhead in early July. This in-person event...
Garth Newel Music Center has announced the appointment of Fitz Gary as the new violist of Garth Newel Piano Quartet, the center’s resident ensemble. Gary, a native of Charlottesville, will also serve as co-artistic director of the center along with the other members of the quartet. Gary has toured...
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America, stopping in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 22nd for an 8 p.m. show at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures...
Virginia set a record low for the number of unemployed workers per job opening, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics March 2022 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS data provides information on all pieces that go into the net change in the number of jobs. These components...
This season will mark the Institute’s 10th anniversary in Staunton, thanks to its landmark partnership with Mary Baldwin University, which will once again host Heifetz students in its dormitories, classrooms, dining, and concert halls. The renowned summer program, which attracts top young classical musicians from around the world, will return to presenting a robust series of in-person concerts from June 28-Aug. 6, featuring the Institute’s extraordinary students, acclaimed teaching faculty, alumni, and special guests.
Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street. Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North Liberty Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets, and Stone Spring Road between South Main Street and Beery Road.
COVID cases are up – way up, actually – with the latest wave. At this stage, we’re nowhere near where we were with the winter Omicron wave with either cases or hospitalizations. The caveat: yes, we don’t know where we are yet in the current wave.
Update: Monday, 8:06 p.m. Leland Christopher Casiday has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Monday, 1:03 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday around 10 p.m.
At 8:09 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. A vehicle traveling east on I-64 ran off the interstate near Exit 94 for US Route 340 at the City of Waynesboro and Augusta County line. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, did...
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a Staunton man on the alleged offenses of two misdemeanors hit-and-runs, two felony hit-and-runs, and DUI. Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched on Saturday at 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Main Street regarding a traffic crash. Additional information was released that a vehicle involved in the traffic crash continued west on West Main Street. A short time later, information was released that there were three additional traffic crashes in the 2800 block of West Main Street, with one of the drivers leaving the area on foot.
Gas prices approaching $5 per gallon don’t seem to be keeping folks cooped up for two summers because of COVID from wanting to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. AAA is projecting that 1.09 million Virginia residents will travel a distance of 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day Weekend and, as usual, the large majority will be driving to their destinations, although air travel and travel by other modes of transportation are both up significantly compared to last year.
Allen Litten, a Harrisonburg Police Department auxiliary officer who has captured much of the City of Harrisonburg’s most important moments of the recent past through his powerful, moving photography, was honored last week for 20 years of outstanding service with HPD. A celebration was held Friday at the Harrisonburg...
