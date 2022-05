James Sheldon Sawyer, age 80, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 30, 1941 to the late Millard Kresler Sawyer and Blanche Hales Sawyer, he was married to Nancy Tarkenton Sawyer for sixty years. Mr. Sawyer worked for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Planner/Estimator for 35 years. After retirement, he worked for the local Ace Hardware. He was also in charge of maintenance at Corinth Baptist Church.

