The Albemarle County Police Department welcomed six new officers who graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy at a ceremony last week. “The officers receiving their badges today are being sworn in at a time when our department is working toward developing stronger and more innovative approaches to meeting the challenges of policing in the 21st century, all while continuing to protect and serve the people of Albemarle County,” said Col. Sean Reeves, the Albemarle County Chief of Police. “Our department and the community we serve are fortunate to have the six of you standing here today as new police officers with the Albemarle County Police Department.”

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO