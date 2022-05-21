ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maloney spikers outlasts Lewis Mills

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, May 20, 2022 – Lewis Mills’ T.J. Howlett had 21 kills, 26 digs and blocked seven shots but Maloney outlasted Mills, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24 Friday in a Central Connecticut Conference match....

collinsvillepress.com

Avon keeps state tournament hopes alive with big win over Granby

The Avon High baseball team still has their CIAC tournament destiny in their own hands. The Falcons can earn a spot in the CIAC Class L tournament with a win over Simsbury in the final game of the regular season Wednesday at Buckingham Field at 3:30 p.m. After a tough...
AVON, CT
collinsvillepress.com

2022 CCC spring tournaments

Pairings and results for 2022 Central Connecticut Conference spring post-season tournaments. (4) Lewis Mills at (1) Wethersfield) CCC West championships at Hall, 1 p.m. At Tunxis Plantation, 8 a.m. BOYS GOLF. Thursday, June 2. At Stanley Golf Course, 2 p.m.
CONNECTICUT STATE
collinsvillepress.com

Two home runs lift Blasius Chevrolet past Crushers in opener, 2-1

CANTON, May 22, 2022 – Connor Groggin and Fraz Kader each hit solo home runs to lead Blasius Chevrolet-Waterbury to a 2-1 victory over the Canton Crushers in the season opening Tri-State League contest for both teams Sunday at Bowdoin Field. Blasius pitchers Brooks Belter and Dan Hedeen combined...
CANTON, CT
zip06.com

Daigneault Earns Induction into CT Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Jaclyn Daigneault, a former basketball player at Guilford High School and Amherst College, was recently inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Here, Daigneault’s father Jack presents her with her Hall of Fame honor. (Photo courtesy of Lori Daigneault) Guilford girls’ basketball alum Jaclyn Daigneault was...
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport diocese withdraws application for Fairfield University college

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese has formally withdrawn an application to establish a two-year college — dubbed Bellarmine — for low-income students at its North End headquarters, leaving that partnership with Fairfield University in limbo for the present. Raymond Rizio, the diocese’s land use attorney,...
Daily Voice

Winning $2M Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold At CT 7-Eleven

One lucky Connecticut resident is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold at an area 7-Eleven location.The Powerball ticket, which was purchased by a Litchfield County resident in Oakville who chose not to disclose a name, was sold at the 7-Eleven o…
FOX 61

Dive teams busy as early-season tragedy strikes Connecticut waterways

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An early dose of summer brought with it some early tragedy. Two people lost their lives on Connecticut waters this weekend. From the murky ponds to the riptides at sea, everybody of water has its own danger. On the Connecticut River, for example, it’s the deceptive undercurrent that moves faster than what you see on the top of the water.
NBC Connecticut

Some Connecticut Schools Ramp Up Safety Efforts After Texas School Shooting

In response to the deadly Texas elementary school shooting that happened Tuesday, several Connecticut school districts are offering their condolences and ramping up safety efforts. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead. "Unfortunately, Connecticut understands all too well the grief, trauma,...
New Haven Independent

New Cross Principal Chosen

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday night on a slate of new appointments and transfers, including the selection of John Tarka as the new principal of Wilbur Cross High School. If his appointment is approved as expected, Tarka will succeed Edith Johnson, who is moving into the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Middlebury crash closes I-84 eastbound

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash involving an overturned tractor trailer closed down I-84 eastbound in Middlebury on Tuesday. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound closed between Exits 17 and 18 just after 9 a.m. DOT said the crash caused five miles of traffic between Exits 16 and 17.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belchertown to Enfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Shrewsbury, Agawam, Ludlow, Grafton, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury and Charlton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
WTNH.com

I-84, Route 9 reopens following Farmington hazmat incident

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both sides of I-84 and Route 9 reopened on Wednesday following a hazmat incident in Farmington, state police said. According to Connecticut State Police, both eastbound and westbound lanes closed on I-84 at Exit 39A after a tractor trailer transporting pesticide and possible flammable substances experienced a leak. Route 9 northbound in Newington also closed down. Both lanes on I-84 and Route 9 have since reopened.
Eyewitness News

Stabbing on bus outside of Mohegan Sun leads to 2 arrests

MONVTILLE, CT (WFSB) - A bus fight just outside of Mohegan Sun led to a stabbing and two arrests by Montville police. Police said they Jermel Jacklin of Norwich and William Wydra of Uncasville were charged. Officers responded to a fight on a Southeast Area Transit bus around 2:30 p.m....
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

Kayaker dies after overturning in Lake Quonnipaug

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A kayaker has died after overturning in Lake Quonnipaug in Guilford on Sunday afternoon. The 33-year-old Orange resident was out on a kayak when he lost his paddle. He tried to retrieve his paddle and his kayak capsized, forcing him into the water, according to officials. He was about 200 yards […]
i95 ROCK

Take a Good Long Look Into a Connecticut Underground River

Hartford's Bushnell Park was established in 1854 and created around the city's Hog River which is named because of the foul smells caused by factories dumping industrial waste. Eventually, the Hog River became known as the Park River, which ran through the city. But during Hartford's early industrial growth, the...
New Haven Independent

'The Giggling Pig' Open For Business In Seymour

SEYMOUR – Dress for a mess!. That’s pretty much the calling card for a new children’s art studio downtown, The Giggling Pig, which held its official grand opening Friday (May 20). With wooden shelves overflowing with jars of glitter, finger paints, sequins, paintbrushes, blank canvasses, construction paper...
NBC Connecticut

Storms Moving Through Connecticut

As of around 8:45pm, all warnings in Connecticut have either expired or were cancelled early. The severe thunderstorm watch for Litchfield county was cancelled around 9PM. The remainder of the line moving through is not warned as severe but small hail and stronger winds are still embedded. We've also seen some lightning with the storms moving through. As storms weaken, expect to see less of the other effects, as well.
Bristol Press

PRIMETIME: Lawrence Pelletier, casualty of Vietnam War

With Bristol’s plans to honor its Vietnam veterans as its 2022 “Hometown Heroes,” I’ve been writing short biographies of those who made the supreme sacrifice serving our country during that war. Today it’s Lawrence J. Pelletier. Born in Ticonderoga, N.Y. he was the son of...
BRISTOL, CT

