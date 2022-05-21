Maloney spikers outlasts Lewis Mills

Effective: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belchertown to Enfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Shrewsbury, Agawam, Ludlow, Grafton, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury and Charlton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO