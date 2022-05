Old Town and Fun Spot America Fourth of July Event 2022. Old Town and Fun Spot America Fourth of July Event 2022 – Celebrating the Fourth of July will be an all-day affair at the Old Town Entertainment District this year, as Old Town and Fun Spot America Kissimmee will present free live music with the Occasional Astronauts on the Main Street stage from noon to 4 pm and RockTown from 6 to 10 p.m. plus fireworks in the South Entertainment area at 9 p.m. The entire day of entertainment is free for the whole family.

OLD TOWN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO