Morristown weekly real estate update

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Babcock Lumber and Land Company started building the Vose School in Alcoa, Tennessee in 1916 to provide a place to educate the workers’ kids. Named after the mother of C.L. Babcock, Alcoa's first mayor, the school officially opened in 1918 with four rooms and four teachers for eight grades and a nearby house serving as a classroom for first and second grade students. Rooms on one side of the school were separated by a folding partition that could be pushed back for assemblies.
