Morristown, TN

Morristown weekly real estate update

By Stacker
themoorecountynews.com
 4 days ago

Compiled major statistics for the Morristown, TN metro...

www.themoorecountynews.com

1450wlaf.com

County sells all delinquent parcels

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A standing room only crowd filled the lower courtroom on Friday morning for the annual sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction conducted by Clerk and Master Dennis Potter. “It was a tremendous effort by my staff, a good team effort, that resulted in...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville Considering Budget Increase For Palace Theater

Crossville will consider increasing funding for the Palace Theater from $15,000 to $50,000 in next fiscal year’s budget. City Manager Greg Wood said the goal is to bring in more popular acts for the community. “Basically, that is going to come out a wash,” Wood said. “As we bring...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Tanner Store revitalizes downtown Wartburg

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In Morgan county, the Historic Tanner Store reopens with charm and brings historical context to the area. The Historic Tanner Store has a long history of being a fixture in the Wartburg community but over time, the iconic community store fell onto hard times. Enter the Morgan County Tourism Alliance who took it upon themselves to give the Historic Tanner Store a facelift while maintaining the charm that has always made it such a special place for families to visit. The walls are lined with historical items that date back decades, connecting it’s modern layout with the generations that have passed through its doors.
WARTBURG, TN
#Zerodown Com
wvlt.tv

Morristown makes the top 5 for most overpriced homes

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Abandoned Places: Vose School

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Babcock Lumber and Land Company started building the Vose School in Alcoa, Tennessee in 1916 to provide a place to educate the workers’ kids. Named after the mother of C.L. Babcock, Alcoa's first mayor, the school officially opened in 1918 with four rooms and four teachers for eight grades and a nearby house serving as a classroom for first and second grade students. Rooms on one side of the school were separated by a folding partition that could be pushed back for assemblies.
ALCOA, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Introducing Iron Forge Brewing Company: a New Brewery in Sevierville TN

This summer, Smoky Mountain visitors are in for a treat! A new brewery is opening in Sevierville. Iron Forge Brewing Company will be a space where both locals and visitors can enjoy beers brewed in house while taking in gorgeous views of LeConte and the Little Pigeon Forge. We have all the details on this brand new brewery in Sevierville TN:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Shoebox | The World's Fair collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Shoebox was created with one intention: to make memories tangible. It collects photos, newspaper clippings and memorabilia to paint a picture of the city's past. According to historians Paul James and Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project, the Shoebox initiative has been very...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE

