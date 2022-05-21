ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmartSwitch Timestamp on Back Up

By hus81
 4 days ago

I think Smart Switch is intended for...

Suggestion on pocket camera

I'm wondering if a budget of $400 can get me a pocket camera that would be better than any Pixel, iPhone or Samsung with strictly photography. I understand that a smart phone has the capability to capture and touch up point and shoot shots with ai and processing, but are there point and shoot cameras for my budget that would be better than a smartphone? When I say "better", I'm thinking specifically about a camera that does well in lowlight and captures stills despite subject movement.
Google’s Pixel 6A with Tensor out-Appled Apple’s iPhone SE

As soon as Google announced the Pixel 6a, most tech blogs started the inevitable Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE 2022 specs comparisons, asking which would "win" the budget battle. The Pixel gives you a bigger screen and an extra ultrawide camera, while the iPhone has incredible performance and longer software support for a mid-range price.
ABD not recognized by the computer

I have been facing issues with my Redmi Note 10 5G... for some days, it went into the recovery page, and yesterday it just simply stoped working - I reset it, but it keeps in the initial MIUI screen. I have dowloaded the room from the xiaomifirmwareupdater, and the XiaomiADBFastbootTools.jar,...
Android apps for Windows get their most significant update yet

Microsoft has updated the Windows Subsystem for Android to Android 12L. When the Subsystem was originally launched, it relied on Android 11. The update is currently available for those on the Windows 11 Insider Program. Microsoft has announced that it is providing an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android...
[MEGATHREAD] LG IMS Keeps Stopping (5/2022)

I followed the solution below posted by another user. "I just got my LG V60 working by turning on Wifi, make sure it's connected to a network, go into settings, network and internet, Wifi calling then change to Wifi preferred and Wifi calling on, then turn the Wifi connection off." This actually took care of the problem for me. So far anyway..."
Screen turns off automatically.

Can someone assist please. I am having this recurring issue where my inside screen turns off when tilted toward the left. Say for instance I wanted to show my screen to someone sitting to my immediate left side, as I tilt the Fold in that direction it automatically shuts off then back on again when brought back to my angle. Very strangely, it only happens when I'm at work, and only work. Anyone experience this?
How to use Google Assistant with Galaxy Watch 4

Even before Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 in August of last year, Wear OS 3 made its debut at Google I/O 2021. Google announced a new partnership with Samsung, which promised an all-new Wear OS experience and that Samsung's next smartwatch would be the first to debut this new software. During the Galaxy Watch 4s announcement, we learned that Bixby remained the default (and only) digital assistant available at launch, but Google Assistant was "on the way."
Anyone get a fake notification for a voicemail?

Can you show us a screenshot of the notification? Could it be a browser popup designed to fool you into thinking it's a voicemail notification?. If it's truly a notification, you should be able to find out which app is responsible by swiping down the notification panel and looking at the details there.
Can you wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds Pro?

You'll be happy to hear that, yes, the Pixel Buds Pro do support wireless charging. Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium filing, we even have an idea about the wireless charging speed. How fast do the Pixel Buds Pro charge wirelessly?. In what seemed like a flurry of reveals, Google...
Wi-Fi drops constantly

Anyone having issues with Wi-Fi dropping all the time after latest update? When I say "all the time" I mean like every couple of minutes. All network settings reset. It's the only one of maybe 30 Wi-Fi devices in house with the issue. Wi-Fi AP rebooted. Phone rebooted. Phone is...
How to put a contact on a home page?

Welcome to Android Central! I've had an S10, so I'm assuming it would be the same for the S10e -- please correct me if I'm wrong! If you have the Edge Panel on your S10e, you can add a quick contact access photo, similar to how it is with putting an icon on the homescreen. Access the Edge Panel and you'll see a + sign. From there, add your contact and you're all set!
Bixby Voice prolonged CPU usage in idle

During idle my phone suddenly got very hot, even more than regular gaming. It has happened twice, but this time I have the chance to check the app usage. It turned out Bixby Voice got ahold of the phone radio and WIFI for over 2 hours, with the process called dexopt.
How to block sending MMS ? A8 2018

When my text is too long phone will convert SMS to MMS and im charged. I want to prevent my phone to send MMS ever. On MMS settings i try restricted and warning instead of auto but with no result. Phone will still convert SMS to MMS. Also tried on...
I think I found my battery killer

It has Eemed like every few minutes I've looked in device care ive seen a 2 hour decrease in expected battery life time. And I see in the background Verizon Cloud has been goinf almost 10 hours in the background today!!!! That cannot possibly be normal. I wouls think with...
Are Wyze products safe?

Wyze is a popular smart home brand with a variety of devices with great features at an affordable price. However, with past security concerns, are they safe to use? Hopefully, we can address your worries and put them to rest.
Google Assistant comes to Galaxy Watch 4 almost a year after its release

Google and Samsung have announced that Assistant is now available for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Galaxy Watch 4 owners will want to install the Assistant app directly to their watch in order to access it. Users will be able to activate Google Assistant hands-free or by assigning it to...
WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 ultra. 128 GB - 8 GB ram. Well care for with OtterBox case included. Please check out the photos and if you have any questions just let me know. Only asking $700. Payment through PayPal or Zelle. Shipping from Niles Ohio 44446.
