ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Amaze File Manager from google play store

By lukutu
Android Central
 5 days ago

Hi i want to dowload the amaze file manager i dont have f-droid so i wanted to get it from the play store now is it the same version and is it 100% save to download it from there? and more important should i grant it SAF access. thx....

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Anyone installed Google Assistant Yet?

Found that it was somehow already installed on my GW4 Classic. Same here, I don't remember installing it but it was in my app drawer on the watch. When I tried to open the app it started a tutorial which helped me set it up. I use Assistant on my...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to use Google Assistant with Galaxy Watch 4

Even before Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 in August of last year, Wear OS 3 made its debut at Google I/O 2021. Google announced a new partnership with Samsung, which promised an all-new Wear OS experience and that Samsung's next smartwatch would be the first to debut this new software. During the Galaxy Watch 4s announcement, we learned that Bixby remained the default (and only) digital assistant available at launch, but Google Assistant was "on the way."
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Coming from iPhone need suggestions

Hello everyone, I know I know what you're thinking not another "why should i go from iPhone to Fold" thread. But I am fully integrated into the iOS eco system, and have switched back and forth between the Note series as well as iPhone because I missed the simplicity of iOS. Anyways, I'm fully intrigued into switching back to the Fold 3. But there is one thing that has me on the fence and that is the "wearable" options that accompany android phones. What I loved about the iPhone and the Apple Watch is that they "just worked" together, with my old Galaxy Watch 3 (i believe it was that version) it left a lot to be desired comparing it to the Apple Watch. Sooooo I know long story, but what do you suggest as far as working flawlessly with the Fold 3 in the wearable space? Thanks for any help!!! And for those that have switched to the Fold 3 from your iPhone how have you liked the transition?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

If i clear data of facebook may i lost everything

Welcome to Android Central! Clearing data from your Facebook app will only be a very temporary solution to your storage issues, though. If you sign back into Facebook and continue using it, data will start building up again. It may be time to upgrade to a phone with more storage. Look for one with at least 128 GB, to avoid issues like this.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#File Manager#The Play Store
Android Central

How to put a contact on a home page?

Welcome to Android Central! I've had an S10, so I'm assuming it would be the same for the S10e -- please correct me if I'm wrong! If you have the Edge Panel on your S10e, you can add a quick contact access photo, similar to how it is with putting an icon on the homescreen. Access the Edge Panel and you'll see a + sign. From there, add your contact and you're all set!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Google TV is finally rolling out profiles for a more ‘personalized space’

Google has started rolling out personalized profiles for Google TV. Profiles let you access and watch your preferences as well as get personalized recommendations in a multi-user household. You can also access your own watchlist and even ask Google Assistant for recommendations. After months of waiting, one of the most...
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Can you wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds Pro?

You'll be happy to hear that, yes, the Pixel Buds Pro do support wireless charging. Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium filing, we even have an idea about the wireless charging speed. How fast do the Pixel Buds Pro charge wirelessly?. In what seemed like a flurry of reveals, Google...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Can I store my driver's license in Google Wallet?

Best answer: Yes, but not yet. The new version of Google Wallet will include support for digital IDs, including digital driver's licenses. However, support will vary depending on state and other local legislation, and no official partnerships have yet been confirmed. But the technology is there to permit the feature.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

How to block sending MMS ? A8 2018

When my text is too long phone will convert SMS to MMS and im charged. I want to prevent my phone to send MMS ever. On MMS settings i try restricted and warning instead of auto but with no result. Phone will still convert SMS to MMS. Also tried on...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android apps for Windows get their most significant update yet

Microsoft has updated the Windows Subsystem for Android to Android 12L. When the Subsystem was originally launched, it relied on Android 11. The update is currently available for those on the Windows 11 Insider Program. Microsoft has announced that it is providing an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

ABD not recognized by the computer

I have been facing issues with my Redmi Note 10 5G... for some days, it went into the recovery page, and yesterday it just simply stoped working - I reset it, but it keeps in the initial MIUI screen. I have dowloaded the room from the xiaomifirmwareupdater, and the XiaomiADBFastbootTools.jar,...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 ultra. 128 GB - 8 GB ram. Well care for with OtterBox case included. Please check out the photos and if you have any questions just let me know. Only asking $700. Payment through PayPal or Zelle. Shipping from Niles Ohio 44446.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Screen turns off automatically.

Can someone assist please. I am having this recurring issue where my inside screen turns off when tilted toward the left. Say for instance I wanted to show my screen to someone sitting to my immediate left side, as I tilt the Fold in that direction it automatically shuts off then back on again when brought back to my angle. Very strangely, it only happens when I'm at work, and only work. Anyone experience this?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

In APP Purchase and memebership

Hi, we want to make a app where we are giving discounts codes for affiliate stores what are selling wines. Right we have website and in order to get acces for a user to those discounts codes he needs to buy from as membership. And we want the same thing for the app aswel.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Control free to play for AT&T customers through white-label Stadia

AT&T Wireless customers in the United States can play 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment's Control Ultimate Edition at no additional cost through a web browser across desktop, tablet, or smartphones. The game is being streamed directly to devices through Google's Stadia white-label service, Immersive Stream for Games. This is the...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Google Pixel 6a unboxing proves how fast the new fingerprint scanner really is

When Google officially debuted the Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2022 just two weeks ago, many people were excited about the possibility of getting a better fingerprint sensor than what’s currently in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Based on one leaked unboxing video from Google France, that new sensor could make a huge difference for folks picking up Google’s newest phone when it lands in late July.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

[MEGATHREAD] LG IMS Keeps Stopping (5/2022)

I followed the solution below posted by another user. "I just got my LG V60 working by turning on Wifi, make sure it's connected to a network, go into settings, network and internet, Wifi calling then change to Wifi preferred and Wifi calling on, then turn the Wifi connection off." This actually took care of the problem for me. So far anyway..."
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy