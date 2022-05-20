Amaze File Manager from google play store

Hello everyone, I know I know what you're thinking not another "why should i go from iPhone to Fold" thread. But I am fully integrated into the iOS eco system, and have switched back and forth between the Note series as well as iPhone because I missed the simplicity of iOS. Anyways, I'm fully intrigued into switching back to the Fold 3. But there is one thing that has me on the fence and that is the "wearable" options that accompany android phones. What I loved about the iPhone and the Apple Watch is that they "just worked" together, with my old Galaxy Watch 3 (i believe it was that version) it left a lot to be desired comparing it to the Apple Watch. Sooooo I know long story, but what do you suggest as far as working flawlessly with the Fold 3 in the wearable space? Thanks for any help!!! And for those that have switched to the Fold 3 from your iPhone how have you liked the transition?

