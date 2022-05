Marion Eugene “Gene” Vaughn, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born in Miami, Florida to Harry Vaughn, Sr. and Imogene Griffis Vaughn and raised in Coconut Grove, Florida. He went to Coconut Grove Elementary, Ponce de Leon Junior High and graduated from Coral Gables Senior High in 1956. He was a Printer and Commercial Artist with Florida Advertising Art, Inc. and retired from Florida Power and Light as Form Designer and Senior Draftsman. He was married to Roberta “Bert” Jean Vaughn for 33 years. Gene’s laugh could be heard from a mile away! His friends and family were everything to him, and he was so kind and sentimental. He was an avid collector of WWll books and antiques, a fantastic artist, loved westerns and reminisced about the good ole days with lots of stories. He loved keeping up with old friends and letting them know how much he cared. Gene lived his retired years in Leesburg, Florida and was a proud member of St. James Episcopal Church and the Elks.

