ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Notification issue on Samsung A52s

By lukutu
Android Central
 5 days ago

I'm coming here because I just changed from iPhone to a Samsung a52s under android 12 and I think I have an issue with notifications?? I only get those pop up banners when using the phone for messages or...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Google’s Pixel 6A with Tensor out-Appled Apple’s iPhone SE

As soon as Google announced the Pixel 6a, most tech blogs started the inevitable Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE 2022 specs comparisons, asking which would "win" the budget battle. The Pixel gives you a bigger screen and an extra ultrawide camera, while the iPhone has incredible performance and longer software support for a mid-range price.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Anyone installed Google Assistant Yet?

Found that it was somehow already installed on my GW4 Classic. Same here, I don't remember installing it but it was in my app drawer on the watch. When I tried to open the app it started a tutorial which helped me set it up. I use Assistant on my...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to put a contact on a home page?

Welcome to Android Central! I've had an S10, so I'm assuming it would be the same for the S10e -- please correct me if I'm wrong! If you have the Edge Panel on your S10e, you can add a quick contact access photo, similar to how it is with putting an icon on the homescreen. Access the Edge Panel and you'll see a + sign. From there, add your contact and you're all set!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 ultra. 128 GB - 8 GB ram. Well care for with OtterBox case included. Please check out the photos and if you have any questions just let me know. Only asking $700. Payment through PayPal or Zelle. Shipping from Niles Ohio 44446.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#General News#Toggle
Android Central

Are Wyze products safe?

Wyze is a popular smart home brand with a variety of devices with great features at an affordable price. However, with past security concerns, are they safe to use? Hopefully, we can address your worries and put them to rest.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Android Central

Google Assistant comes to Galaxy Watch 4 almost a year after its release

Google and Samsung have announced that Assistant is now available for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Galaxy Watch 4 owners will want to install the Assistant app directly to their watch in order to access it. Users will be able to activate Google Assistant hands-free or by assigning it to...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android apps for Windows get their most significant update yet

Microsoft has updated the Windows Subsystem for Android to Android 12L. When the Subsystem was originally launched, it relied on Android 11. The update is currently available for those on the Windows 11 Insider Program. Microsoft has announced that it is providing an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

In APP Purchase and memebership

Hi, we want to make a app where we are giving discounts codes for affiliate stores what are selling wines. Right we have website and in order to get acces for a user to those discounts codes he needs to buy from as membership. And we want the same thing for the app aswel.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Auto call issue

Hi, I deleted your other post since you made a thread on this . I have the same dongle, what car and head unit you have?. The Motorola MA1, the car is a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq. I haven't been using the dongle because of this issue, but it also happens when I plug my phone in. The only time it doesn't happen is when I don't use Android Auto.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Suggestion on pocket camera

I'm wondering if a budget of $400 can get me a pocket camera that would be better than any Pixel, iPhone or Samsung with strictly photography. I understand that a smart phone has the capability to capture and touch up point and shoot shots with ai and processing, but are there point and shoot cameras for my budget that would be better than a smartphone? When I say "better", I'm thinking specifically about a camera that does well in lowlight and captures stills despite subject movement.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Can I store my driver's license in Google Wallet?

Best answer: Yes, but not yet. The new version of Google Wallet will include support for digital IDs, including digital driver's licenses. However, support will vary depending on state and other local legislation, and no official partnerships have yet been confirmed. But the technology is there to permit the feature.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Does the Pixel 6a have wireless charging?

No, the Google Pixel 6a does not support wireless charging. Despite sharing many of the Google Pixel 6's best features, the budget Pixel 6a misses out on wireless charging. Google I/O 2022 was an exciting event, revealing some excellent new hardware and software products from Google. That's when we got out first official look at the value-packed Pixel 6a. Unlike the flagship Pixel 7 series, which was also announced at the same time, the cheaper Google Pixel 6a is a budget phone. This means that it retains many of the external and internal aspects of the Pixel 6, but also lacks many others.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Bixby Voice prolonged CPU usage in idle

During idle my phone suddenly got very hot, even more than regular gaming. It has happened twice, but this time I have the chance to check the app usage. It turned out Bixby Voice got ahold of the phone radio and WIFI for over 2 hours, with the process called dexopt.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy