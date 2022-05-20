Notification issue on Samsung A52s

I'm wondering if a budget of $400 can get me a pocket camera that would be better than any Pixel, iPhone or Samsung with strictly photography. I understand that a smart phone has the capability to capture and touch up point and shoot shots with ai and processing, but are there point and shoot cameras for my budget that would be better than a smartphone? When I say "better", I'm thinking specifically about a camera that does well in lowlight and captures stills despite subject movement.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO