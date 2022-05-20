Notification issue on Samsung A52s

No, the Google Pixel 6a does not support wireless charging. Despite sharing many of the Google Pixel 6's best features, the budget Pixel 6a misses out on wireless charging. Google I/O 2022 was an exciting event, revealing some excellent new hardware and software products from Google. That's when we got out first official look at the value-packed Pixel 6a. Unlike the flagship Pixel 7 series, which was also announced at the same time, the cheaper Google Pixel 6a is a budget phone. This means that it retains many of the external and internal aspects of the Pixel 6, but also lacks many others.
Comments / 0