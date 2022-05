Lady Amelia Windsor bloomed in blue as she stepped out to enjoy the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old shared her outfit for the day along with various behind-the-scenes shots of the many gorgeous gardens on display. Posing amongst white foxgloves, Amelia was wearing an ocean blue cashmere Brora dress with a floral design, making her outfit especially fitting for the occasion at hand. She teamed her summer dress with a camo trench, black trainers, and a straw hat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO