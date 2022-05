The West Liberty Village Council began their meeting Monday evening at Stoner's Ice Cream Parlor, which is part of the Logan County Visitors Bureau ice cream trail. Stoner's Parlor serves over 40 flavors of hand-dipped Perry's ice cream and holds the record for most dips sold in Ohio, of the New York brand. Owners Jeff & Kelli Stoner take pride in their old-fashioned parlor, making their waffle cones in-house, and they add milk from Woodruff Farms to their milkshakes.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO