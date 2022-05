Follow live updates as the second round of the French Open gets underway at Roland Garros. Emma Raducanu’s journey is over, though, after a three-set defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening match at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Raducanu edged the first set but was ultimately overwhelmed by an inspired Sasnovich, who hit an incredible 45 winners in wrapping up a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in a little over two hours. It kicked off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Djokovic cruised...

36 MINUTES AGO