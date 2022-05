Congratulations to the Valedictorians and Salutatorians for the Cherokee County School District’s Class of 2022!. These outstanding students and their parents will be honored on Wednesday by the School Board and Superintendent of Schools at the Annual Scholar Recognition Banquet. The event is sponsored by CCSD Partners including presenting sponsors the Cherokee County Educational Foundation and LGE Community Credit Union. Each student also is invited to select a favorite teacher, and these teachers are honored at the banquet as well.

