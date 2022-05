NOBLESVILLE – The Guerin Catholic girls lacrosse team has had an incredible season, and it got even better on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles hosted the Class 2A Sectional 2 championship, taking on county opponent Hamilton Southeastern. It was an exciting game, with both teams scoring in bunches as well as playing tough defense. The Royals had Guerin Catholic down at halftime before the Golden Eagles rallied in the second half to win 7-5 and qualify for the state tournament.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO