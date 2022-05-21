ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

TBM Avenger Reunion returns to Peru

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – The 7th Annual TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans is underway at the...

Crisis nursery in Peoria offers relief during formula shortage

UNDATED – More baby formula has entered the United States to help address the nationwide shortage. 35 tons arrived Sunday in Indianapolis from Germany to be distributed around the U.S. to families who have babies intolerant of protein in cows milk. Locally, facilities like the Crittenton Centers in Peoria, a 24/7 crisis nursery, is carrying infant and alimentum formula, but while supplies last. Assistant Coordinator Ashlie Inman says the crisis facility distributed over 100 cans of free formula to families in need and will continue to do so this week. The crisis center lifted its one-per-month donation rule to help families during the shortage. If you are a parent or caregiver in need of formula, it is asked that you bring photo identification, a medical card and or child’s birth certificate.
PEORIA, IL
Weekend fire damages shuttered suburban Chicago resort

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a weekend fire that damaged portions of a shuttered suburban Chicago resort took firefighters a full day to extinguish officials are still working to determine how it started. The fire began Saturday afternoon at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, about 35 miles west of downtown Chicago. More than 20 local fire departments battled the blaze before it was extinguished late Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Deputy Chief Erik Mahan with the St. Charles Police Department tells the Daily Herald officials continue to investigate how the fire began at the 18-acre complex, which closed in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Ottawa police recover ghost gun

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department say they recovered a ghost gun after a brief pursuit last week. They say that after an attempted traffic stop last Wednesday, a suspect allegedly fled and discarded what they say was an unregistered firearm and another weapon out of the vehicle window. The weapons were recovered and charges are pending against the suspect, whom was not identified in the media release. Ottawa Police say in the last year they have seized 57 firearms within the city limits.
OTTAWA, IL
Explosion at East Chicago slag pit; no injuries reported

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — An explosion has occurred in a slag pit in northwestern Indiana. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the blast at Lafarge North America in East Chicago Sunday afternoon was at a contractor’s facility at a mill that turns slag into cement. Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West spokeswoman Patricia Persico says no injuries were reported. The explosion was in the raw materials section of the mill along Lake Michigan. Several small fires at the mill had to be extinguished. The newspaper reports that slag is a highly volatile byproduct of steelmaking prone to exploding when mixed with water. Persico said recent rain caused the explosion.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Ottawa K9 search leads to drug arrests

OTTAWA – A search of a vehicle assisted by an Ottawa K9 Officer led to a pair of drug arrests on Tuesday. The Ottawa Police Department say they stopped a vehicle around 3:15 AM and after a search, discovered what they say was a large amount of purported cocaine, crack-cocaine and heroin. Authorities say they took 27-year-old Damien M. Johnson and 30-year-old Amber L. Katrein into custody on a number of charges, including two Class X Felonies. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on bonds set at $1 million each.
OTTAWA, IL
Lee County couple indicted after child’s death

DIXON – A Lee County couple have been indicted by a grand jury after the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say on March 6th they were called to the community of Nelson for an unresponsive child. Upon further investigation, the Whiteside Coroner’s Office reported that there was an obstruction in the stomach caused by a mass of hair, as well as other significant conditions contributing to the death from Environmental Neglect. On Monday, 50-year-old Frank Sauer and 31-year-old Dana Sauer were charged with one count each of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, a Class 3 Felony.
LEE COUNTY, IL

