Design of a cryptographically secure pseudo random number generator with grammatical evolution

By Conor Ryan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis work investigates the potential for using Grammatical Evolution (GE) to generate an initial seed for the construction of a pseudo-random number generator (PRNG) and cryptographically secure (CS) PRNG. We demonstrate the suitability of GE as an entropy source and show that the initial seeds exhibit an average entropy value of...

