14,600 Nonfarm Payroll Jobs Added in April; Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly to 3.6%. According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in April to 3.6 percent. This marks the lowest rate since February 2020, when it was 2.8 percent. The national unemployment rate was also 3.6 percent in April, unchanged from the month prior.

