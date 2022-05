I have so much respect for wildlife photographers. I absolutely love to go through their work and see what they're getting to see in places like Yellowstone or the Grand Tetons, at least here in Wyoming. It takes a lot of skill and patience that I don't have in that particular field, so I have a lot of respect for what they can do. Especially on how they can get in position where they're safe from the wildlife but close enough to get a great shot.

