Herschel Walker’s ties to veterans program face scrutiny

ATLANTA (AP) — In the first statewide test of new voting restrictions, Georgia’s high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly Tuesday with no reports of major problems in one of the nation’s most important battleground states. A record number of ballots cast during the early voting...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testing Republican voters’ tolerance for controversy in her primary. In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. In two Texas runoffs, Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold off Land Commissioner George P. Bush, while congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous family still in office, but Tuesday’s loss means he will now exit in January. Paxton, a two-term incumbent, won with the endorsement of Donald Trump, who has mocked and antagonized the Bush family on his way to taking their mantle as the GOP’s standard-bearer. Paxton is now within reach of a third term in Texas, where a Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in nearly 30 years.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in the state Assembly have voted to stop courts in other states from penalizing abortion providers and volunteers in California. The bill is part of Democrats’ plan to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. A Texas law lets people sue people who provide or aid in abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Monday, lawmakers voted to ban enforcing those judgements in California courts. Abortion opponents say the bill is illegal because the U.S. Constitution requires states to recognize the laws of other states. But Democrats believe the bill would be allowed under an exception.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — It’s been nearly seven years since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges. But there’s still no sign of when a trial will happen as Paxton is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday. He’s in a primary runoff with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has made the criminal accusations against Paxton a centerpiece of his campaign. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say the delays are not due to any “improper influence” by Texas’ top law enforcement officer.
DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three West Texas residents were killed when the SUV they were riding in while it was being towed on a New Mexico highway rolled after both vehicles ran off the road . A New Mexico State police spokesman said Monday that eight people were in two SUVs headed east on Interstate 10 outside the small southern New Mexico city of Deming when the accident happened Saturday night. The three men who died were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from a Nissan SUV. The Nissan driver was badly injured and four people in the SUV that had been towing the Nissan were also hurt. Two of the dead were from El Paso and the third from the nearby community of Anthony.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire threat. Heightened restrictions ordered by the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests take effect either Wednesday or Thursday. Along with restricting campfires and smoking, the forests’ heightened restrictions prohibit or impose limits on various activities. Those include shooting, welding, using chain saws, running generators and driving motor vehicles off roads. An Apache-Sitgreaves statement said the restrictions “are necessary to reduce human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and persistent severe fire conditions.” .
MORA, N.M. (AP) — As more than 2,700 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, many evacuees are worried about their future. Hundreds have been away from their homes for more than a month now due to the biggest fire in the state’s recorded history, and some say their financial resources are dwindling. Officials at Glorieta Adventure Camps said there have been 67 coronavirus cases among evacuees, including some that required hospitalization. Meanwhile, the six-week-old wildfire remained 40% contained around its perimeter Sunday.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - After the $2.1 million building sat empty for nearly eight years, Doña Ana County's Crisis Triage Center could soon serve 600 people in its first year of operation, according to the county's health and human services department. "Crisis triage is clearly data-driven,"...
EL PASO, Texas -- The question of how high gas prices could surge this summer kicks into overdrive as we near the Memorial Day weekend. Analysts with JP Morgan Chase predict a 30% increase by August, raising the national average to $6 per gallon. California has already crossed the $6...
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a man with a gunshot wound in the back seat of a car early Tuesday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4600 block of Benavidez Rd. just after 2 a.m.
