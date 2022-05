Graduation season comes to an end for Montague County high schools as Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona host ceremonies on May 27. The Jackrabbits will receive their diplomas in 8 p.m. ceremonies at Jackrabbit Stadium on Friday night. There will be a mantle ceremony as the senior class passes the mantle of leadership on to the junior class. Superintendent Blake Enlow and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present diplomas. The program also includes various scholarship presentations and speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian.

BOWIE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO