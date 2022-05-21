Primary runoff elections arrive Tuesday

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs. One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General. Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO