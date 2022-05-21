ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Primary runoff elections arrive Tuesday

By Name
bowienewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection day is May 24 for the Texas Party Primary runoffs with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be four locations where votes may be cast: Montague County Annex Community Room, Saint Jo Civic...

bowienewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
bowienewsonline.com

County approves VSO juror donation

Despite an hour in executive session to discuss the duties of the Veteran’s Service administrator as it relates to receiving and dispersing monies, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court took no action on this topic; however, they did approve adding the program to the juror donation list as provided by recent state legislation.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nocona, TX
Government
Montague County, TX
Government
Bowie, TX
Government
City
Rochelle, TX
City
Bowie, TX
City
Nocona, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Montague County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott’s plan to keep property taxes from breaking the bank in Texas.

A hot button topic this political cycle in Texas is property taxes. As Texas continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, property taxes are becoming more and more expensive for the everyday Texas homeowner. The Texas Legislature has been working on a solution to this problem and in May 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will limit how much cities and counties can increase property taxes without voter approval.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Wind farm proposal meets headwind in Fannin County

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — A company called Cielo Wind is interested in bringing power-producing turbines to Fannin and Lamar counties, but the project is meeting with some resistance. Bonham resident Chris Wilson has launched a petition to Stop Fannin-Lamar Wind Development. Cielo Wind's power generation project has plans to...
BONHAM, TX
NBC News

Segregated Texas school for Mexican Americans could become historic site

At a time when conservatives are waging campaigns against teaching about systemic racism in the U.S., the Senate has moved to preserve evidence of it in Texas. The Blackwell School in Marfa, where Mexican American children were educated separately from white children, would become a national historic site and part of the National Park System of the National Park Service under a bill the Senate passed on a voice vote last week.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George P. Bush
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Wayne Christian
Texas Observer

Bernie Sanders Shows Up to Stop Progressives From Slipping Further in South Texas

The Vermont legislator's endorsement of Jessica Cisneros in San Antonio comes ahead of Tuesday's runoff against incumbent U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar. As runoff elections approach Tuesday, Senators Bernie Sanders joined other high-profile politicians in San Antonio in endorsing Laredo-native Jessica Cisneros in the Democratic primary in Texas’ District 28.
KTEN.com

Campaign continues to keep VA hospital in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are taking additional steps to keep the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center from leaving town. Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton and Fannin County Judge Randy Moore have written a letter to state representatives and to Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, asking that the VA maintain its hospital facilities in Bonham.
BONHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Republican Primary#Election Day#Texas Party#Nocona Community Center#Bowie Bible Baptist#Democratic#The General Land Office
KXAN

Texas city to test a four-day workweek

KELLER, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several city offices in the city of Keller will begin an experimental four-day work schedule next week. The Keller Town Hall, Municipal Service Center and the records department of the Keller Police Department will begin a trial of the “compressed work schedule” for employees beginning on May 28, according to a […]
KELLER, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Tree-killing insect confirmed in Dallas County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed this week in Dallas County. Dallas County will be added to the list of Texas jurisdictions under quarantine by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). TDA quarantines are designed to slow the spread of the insect by limiting the transportation of ash wood, wood waste and hardwood firewood.
bowienewsonline.com

Graduation season comes to an end with Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona ceremonies

Graduation season comes to an end for Montague County high schools as Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona host ceremonies on May 27. The Jackrabbits will receive their diplomas in 8 p.m. ceremonies at Jackrabbit Stadium on Friday night. There will be a mantle ceremony as the senior class passes the mantle of leadership on to the junior class. Superintendent Blake Enlow and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present diplomas. The program also includes various scholarship presentations and speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian.
BOWIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
koxe.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in the KOXE listening area until 10:00 pm this Tuesday night. Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, Runnels, San Saba and Taylor, among others from southwest Texas to the DFW area. Storms are forecast to develop prior to 5:00 pm. Large hail, golf ball to tennis ball size, is possible along with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay tuned to KOXE 101.3 FM for weather update.
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy